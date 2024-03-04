“HISS” rapper and icon Megan Thee Stallion hosted the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and many fans were excited to see who she would dress as. Just a day before the event, Megan posted on her official Twitter account, @theestallion, her Gojo Satoru cosplay from Jujutsu Kaisen.

But Megan had a bigger surprise in store for anime fans and Hotties (her fans), because she came on stage dressed as Bruno Bucciarati from Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Golden Wind.

Who’s Bruno Bucciarati?

If you’ve come across his “arrivederci” memes, that’s because Bruno’s a mafioso from Italy. He was introduced as an antagonist turned ally to Giorno in the series.

It’s easy to see why Bruno’s such a fan favorite. He’s a good guy at heart, has some of the best fight sequences in the fifth part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and is extremely fashionable. Even non-Jojo fans can recognize Bucciarati’s attire from a quick glance.

Megan’s dress had the same patterns as Bucciarati’s suit. She even referenced his lace undershirt at the center, with her own custom spin on the original concept. To complete the look, she wore a short bob wig that resembled Bucciarati’s hairstyle.

This isn’t the first time she has expressed her love for an anime series. Earlier in 2022, she famously cosplayed No. 5 Pro Hero Mirko from My Hero Academia on Instagram. One of the illustrators for the manga gave Megan a nod and drew Mirko in several of Megan’s outfits.

During an interview in the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Megan claimed that action is her favorite anime genre. She confessed to loving seeing cities destroyed in the first episode—spoken like a real Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure fan.

(featured image: David Production)

