‘Haikyu!! The Movie’ Is Set to Spike Into American Theaters!

While Haikyu!! fans in Japan are out there crying over the Haikyu!! Battle of the Garbage Dump movie, you’re probably hoping that the film hits the States sooner rather than later. The movie has been welcomed with open arms in Japanese cinemas, and for good reason.

It’s been four years since the fourth season, and the recent movie features the continuation of the Spring Nationals. The next battle is set between Nekoma and Karasuno, both friendly rivals with a long history between their coaches. Needless to say, it’s the anime sports battle of the century that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Is there a trailer?

You bet there is! Check it out below!

Like the rest of the world outside of Japan, we don’t have a US release date for Haikyu!! Battle of the Garbage Dump just yet. The movie for the fourth season came out three months after its release in Japan, so we can expect the fifth movie to come out within that time frame. But this is all highly speculative for now since there is no news about an international release date from official outlets.

Some Haikyu!! fans who’ve already seen the movie in Japan have been talking about the emotional volleyball match between the two teams. Karasuno’s growth is unstoppable, but fans have also gotten more information about their favorite characters through flashbacks. It doesn’t matter if you’re on team Karasuno or team Nekoma. You’re probably going to cry like the rest of us once it’s all over because it was never the outcome of these games that made the series successful. Haikyu!! has always revolved around the growth of dedicated and young volleyball players, and we just can’t help but admire their passion for the sport amidst their own struggles.

