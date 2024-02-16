‘Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump’ is Finally Coming to Theaters in 2024

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump awakened many fans from their hiatus. We waited long and hard for a fifth season featuring one of the best volleyball battles in anime history, but a fifth season never came.

Instead, we’re getting a movie that will feature the Garbage Dump Battle between Nekoma and Karasuno. I’m washing my old Karasuno jersey and heading straight for the cinemas for this event, and I’m sure you wouldn’t want to miss out on this either. You still have a lot of time to save, unless you plan to take a trip to Japan this month.

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be in cinemas in Japan starting February 16, 2024. No announcements have been made for an English-language release in North America, Europe, or other regions, but we’re hoping the movie will be available in other areas later this year. HAIKYU!! fans have waited four years for this movie, what’s a few more months?

The last season of HAIKYU!! left us with Karasuno as winners against Inarizaki in a three-set match. The last point was particularly hard to win, and everybody watching at home and in court was sweating to see the end of the long-drawn exchange. After successfully blocking the last attack launched by the Miya twins, Karasuno won by a point against Inarizaki.

But Nationals are far from over, and the next team to beat would be their friendly rivals from Tokyo. Nekoma has trained with Karasuno during summer camp, but they’ll have to battle it out against each other during the iconic ‘Garbage Dump Battle.’ Tears will be shed, but you’ll be proud of Karasuno regardless of who wins this match.

