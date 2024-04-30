Will There Be a ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Season 2? Answered

Goodbyes are hard. Fortunately, we won’t need to do that for the well-loved anime The Apothecary Diaries.

The anime consistently maintained its position as one of the best anime of the fall of 2023. Maomao and Jinshi’s story proved that potential love stories are better when mixed with many murder mysteries and secrets, away from all the clichés. So, when will Maomao and Jinshi come back for another season?

Maomao and Jinshi might have settled a few mysteries and personal problems, but their story is just starting to settle in. After the success of season 1, fans were thrilled that Jinshi and Maomao’s story continues and will not become just one great anime buried with only a single season.

On May 23, 2024, The Apothecary Diaries season two was announced right after the finale of season one aired. Toho Animation Studio officially released a teaser visual and promotional video that made the fans roar with excitement. See the poster and video below:

Although no exact release date was unveiled with the announcement, fans can enthusiastically and surely anticipate the series’ season 2 sometime in 2025. The first season of the anime covered 38 out of 61 chapters of the manga, which is long enough. However, even with 24 episodes, the first season still left a lot of riddles for fans.

Season 1 might have had a satisfying finale, but more questions remained unanswered. The tagline of the upcoming season teases the series with, “A new incident stands in front of Maomako and Jinji. What future awaits these two? Once again, the curtain on solving the mystery begins!”

Fans who could not help but read the manga even discovered that more revelations and adorable Jinshi and Maomao moments were not featured in season 1. The popular frog scene featured in the manga and light novel is a great example that fans want to witness in the upcoming season, aside from all the mysteries and family secrets that await Maomao and Jinshi. But that’s the only thing I’ll say for now! Take it from someone who has read the manga and light novel: Fans can expect that The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will be as good as season 1 or even better.

(featured image: Toho Animation/Crunchyroll)

