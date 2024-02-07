‘Haikyu’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and More

HAIKYU!! The Battle at the Garbage Dump, one of the most epic fights in sports anime history, is finally coming to cinemas. We’re ready to see the movie wearing our jerseys and jackets to cheer for Karasuno and Nekoma.

It doesn’t matter which team you’re rooting for, especially if you haven’t seen the events of the manga. You’ve been waiting for this battle to happen after seeing Karasuno’s groundbreaking win against Inarizaki. Karasuno, a ragtag, hardworking team, was able to beat a team that had several of the best high school volleyball players in Japan.

The movie, which will feature the intense Garbage Dump Battle, will be showing in Japanese cinemas on Friday, February 16, 2024. International fans will have to be a little more patient, but we’re bound to see HAIKYU!! The Battle at the Garbage Dump within 2024.

If you feel like you’re just picking up where you left off with the series, that’s because Production I.G is responsible for animating the new HAIKYU!! movie. This is the same studio that made all four seasons of HAIKYU!!

HAIKYU!! Movie Voice Actors

Character Japanese Voice Actor Shoyo Hinata Ayumu Murase Tobio Kageyama Kaito Ishikawa Kei Tsukishima Koki Uchiyama Koshi Sugawara Miyu Irino Asahi Azumane Yoshimasa Hosoya Ryunosuke Tanaka Yu Hayashi Chikara Ennoshita Toshiki Masuda Daichi Sawamura Satoshi Hino Hitoka Yachi Sumire Morohoshi Ikkei Ukai Hiroshi Naka Keishin Ukai Hisao Esagawa Tetsuro Kuroo Yuichi Nakamura Kenma Kozume Yuki Kaji Nobuyuki Kai Takanori Hoshino So Inuoka Kyosuke Ikeda Liev Haiba Mark Ishii Ittetsu Takeda Hiroshi Kamiya Yasufumi Nekomata Nobuaki Fukuda

What will happen in the Haikyu!! movie?

The plot of HAIKYU!! The Battle at the Garbage Dump will be based on the events of the manga. The movie will showcase the decisive battle between Karasuno and Nekoma. It’s the third day of the Spring Tournament, the national high school volleyball competition in Japan. Karasuno and Nekoma are matched up against each other, and only the winner will proceed to the quarterfinals of the competition.

(featured image: I.G Production)

