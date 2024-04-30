Tinasha, Unnamed Memory
Anime

‘Unnamed Memory’ Is Finally Here!

Chelsea Steiner
Published: Apr 30, 2024 05:39 pm

If you’re looking to get lost in a brand-new anime fantasy, you’ll want to check out Unnamed Memory. This fantasy romance is based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kuji Furumiya. 

Directed by Kazuya Miura (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!), Unnamed Memory‘s synopsis on Crunchyroll reads, “Seeking to end a curse thwarting his lineage, Prince Oscar sets out on a quest that leads him to a powerful and beautiful witch, Tinasha, and he demands a unique bargain: marriage. Though unenthused by the proposal, she agrees to stay in his castle for a year while researching the spell cast upon him. But beneath her beauty lies a lifetime of dark secrets that soon come to light.”

It turns out that there’s a curse on poor Prince Oscar of Falsas (courtesy of the Witch of Silence) that will kill any woman who bears his child. Since monarchies are all about birthright, Oscar wants to be able to continue his family’s lineage. This means he must recruit Tinasha, the powerful Witch of the Azure Moon, to help him break the curse.

Once Oscar sees how attractive Tinasha is, he proposes marriage to her. Tinasha is hesitant to marry this literal stranger, but she agrees to live in his castle for one year to research the curse. Romance ensues, but of course, Tinasha has centuries of secrets.

Unnamed Memory‘s first episode was released on April 9 as part of Crunchyroll’s spring lineup. The second episode was released the following Tuesday, with weekly releases scheduled through the end of April.

Unnamed Memory is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: ENGI)

