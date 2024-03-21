These ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Movie Rumors Are Super Sus

I see you: You’re looking up Dragon Ball Z because you’ve been feeling nostalgic, and because you’re secretly hoping that Netflix will pick it up for a live-action adaptation. If One Piece was successful, then what’s stopping producers from doing the same for the iconic Dragon Ball Z?

Recommended Videos

Still, some fans believe that a live-action adaptation wouldn’t be a great idea. That medium won’t ever be able to do Super Saiyan justice. So why are there rumors circulating about a Dragon Ball Z Netflix movie? It’s most likely because some people on TikTok and Twitter have been circulating pictures of unknown actors dressed as Dragon Ball Z characters. Unfortunately, these are AI-generated images.

Dragon Ball Z de Netflix se ve increíble! ? pic.twitter.com/tQozfWgcRY — artmichel.eth ?? (@artmichel_eth) March 15, 2024

Does that mean Dragon Ball Z is off the table for a Netflix live-action adaptation? For now, it’s best not to hope for one. Even the manga is currently on break, and we’re not sure if it’ll ever leave hiatus. So if you’re missing Dragon Ball, just revisit the story’s previous chapters. Rerun the old episodes of the anime, which is currently available on Crunchyroll.

This doesn’t mean Dragon Ball fans are going to have a content drought. Before his passing, Toriyama left behind one last gem for all of us to watch and enjoy in the fall of 2024.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]