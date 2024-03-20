‘Dragon Ball Super’ Releases Chapter 103 Before Taking A Break

In the wake of Akira Toriyama’s death, the manga Dragon Ball Super will reportedly enter a hiatus as fans wonder what will become of the story. This uncertainty likely adds more sorrow on top of the passing of the beloved manga creator, but there is still one chapter to be released before that happens, chapter 103.

Dragon Ball Super follows the story of Son Goku and his friends during the 10-year time skip after they defeated Maijin Buu. The manga has been ongoing since June 20, 2015, appearing in the pages of shōnen manga magazine, V Jump and Viz Media for English readers. Written by Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou, Dragon Ball Super has received an anime adaption as well as two films and kept the magic of the first Dragon Ball, the defining manga of a generation, alive and well.

Currently, the manga is nearing the final chapters of its ‘Super Hero Saga’ as the climactic battle between Goku and his son Gohan nears, both in their ultimate forms, Perfected Ultra Instinct and Beast Form respectively. Though any expected the manga to take a break immediately in the wake of its creator’s passing, Toyotarou posted a sneak peek of the storyboards for the chapter titled, “Inheriting the Future,” on the official Dragon Ball website which has since been shared on social media.

Along with the images the website reads, “The SUPER HERO arc reaches its dramatic climax here in this chapter, so don’t miss it!” The storyboard will only be available to view until March 21, 10 AM JST, which would be 6 PM PST on March 20.

When is chapter 103 getting released?

The last chapter before the manga goes on a break will be released on March 20 and will be available on Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. The release of the chapter so soon after Toriyama’s death surprised many who assumed that the manga would stop immediately, but the news that a break will be had as soon as this next chapter is live has been welcomed by fans.

Toyotarou has pushed through his grief to bring us this next chapter, writing on X, “I drew manga because I wanted to be praised by Toriyama-sensei. it was everything to me.” Though the future of the franchise is uncertain, it won’t be coming to a dead stop with the manga potentially able to pick up after the hiatus and there is also the anime Dragon Ball Daima set for release in the fall.

