The Swordsmith Village Arc concluded happily, so you’re probably excited for Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer – To the Hashira Training. You want to ease your way into the coming season, and there’s no better way than by watching the latest Demon Slayer movie.

Despite Tanjiro, Mitsuri, and Tokito awakening their marks, the demons are also ready to go on the offensive. Nezuko’s resistance to the sun hasn’t gone unnoticed by Muzan, and he now views her as his panacea. There’s a lot at stake, and fans don’t have to wait any longer. The Demon Slayer 2024 movie is coming to U.S. theaters on February 23, 2024.

You can check if the movie is available for viewing in your area here. Tickets are also up for sale on the official Demon Slayer website, so you can book your tickets in advance and see if there are any slots left on your chosen date.

Those who’ve already finished the Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer will already have a rough idea of what’s about to transpire in the Hashira Training Arc. But it won’t hurt to relive the details, especially when Ufotable, the studio, has done a splendid job at bringing many of Koyoharu Gotoge’s panels to life.

The Hashira Training Arc is all about strengthening the entirety of the Demon Slayer Corps, including the Hashiras themselves. It’s going to put everybody at their breaking point, but surviving the intense training means having a chance against Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Moon Demons.

Hantengu, Daki, and Gyutaro already gave the Hashiras a taste of hell, so the demons above them are bound to be far worse. If the Hashira Training won’t kill the Demon Slayer Corps, then a gutsy Muzan and his army of unwavering demons will. The only two choices available to the Demon Slayer Corps at this point are to die or get stronger.

