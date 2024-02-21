When Oh When Are We Getting More ‘Bluey’?

As a mom, I find my son and I spend hours daily enjoying one of the best lighthearted animated series currently airing. Bluey is focused on a young dog as she faces the world with her loving family and friends.

Now I only want to know when more episodes will be released. We need to know!

Why parents love Bluey

It’s always fun introducing new shows or movies to your little ones. However, sometimes you find a rare gem that both you and your child will enjoy watching together. (And no, I’m not talking about Cocomelon.) Bluey is an amazing show with beautiful heartfelt moments, life lessons, and really funny scenes.

The relationship Bluey has with her family is incredible, especially for an animated dog. I never knew I’d be getting parenting advice from a family of dogs, but it works! I may or may not have shed tears during some episodes and you won’t understand unless you watch the show.

Since its debut in 2018, the Australian show has won awards like the International Emmy Kids Award for Most Outstanding Children’s Program in 2019, and with good reason. The animated show delivers a surprisingly realistic take on modern families, and is getting increasingly creative in its approach. It’s proven itself to be a captivating watch regardless of your age.

Disney+ even announced that Bluey was its most-watched animated series in 2023 even beating long-running classics such as The Simpsons.

Where is more Bluey? We need more Bluey!

If, like me, you’ve already binged the previous three seasons of Bluey then you’re probably wondering—where is season 4? Last month, Disney+ surprised fans with never-before-seen episodes, and a 28-minute Bluey special called “The Sign” is also on the way. “The Sign” was written by the Bluey‘s original creator, Joe Brumm, and directed by Richard Jeffrey of Ludo Studios.”

There’s still no official release date for season 4 which has caused many fans to panic about the possibility of the show ending with season 3. USA Today has stated, “BBC and the Australian Broadcasting Company have not confirmed details on the upcoming season, but a post shared to X from Bluey‘s official page, quashed any rumors that the show will discontinue.”

While it’s unclear when we will see more of our favorite pooch, at least we all know that this isn’t the last we shall see of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli!

