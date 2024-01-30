Just How Many Seasons Of ‘Bluey’ Are There?

Bluey has become a beloved children’s animated series the world over since the Walt Disney Company acquired international broadcasting rights for the Australian show in 2019. A whopping 151 short episodes are currently available to stream, and in 2024, a 28-minute Bluey special, “The Sign,” will be released in Australia on ABC and everywhere else on Disney+.

Recommended Videos

Ten new episodes of Bluey were released globally in January, seven months after they were initially released in Australia. However, these episodes do not delineate a new season of the series. Like many streaming series, Bluey seasons are released in parts.

How many seasons of Bluey are there?

There are currently three seasons of Bluey. Season 1 debuted on October 1, 2018, and featured 52 episodes including the season finale, which was released on December 12, 2019. Season 2 followed a few months later, debuting on March 17, 2020, and concluding on April 4, 2021, again with 52 episodes.

Bluey Season 3 is its longest in number of episodes and release timeframe. Since the season debuted on September 5, 2021, 47 episodes have been released. “The Sign” special is so far considered to be part of Season 3 as well.

Will there be a Bluey Season 4?

In July 2023, Bluey producer Dale Pearson told Australian newspaper The Courier that the show has been renewed for Season 4. However, the team behind the record-breaking series isn’t rushing things: “We have all secretly agreed with each other that we wouldn’t keep making Bluey if it wasn’t as good as the one that came before, so we want to make sure we keep doing that,” Pearson explained.

To that end, there is no release date available for Bluey Season 4, though current speculation is that it will debut in late 2024. Whenever it arrives, it’s comforting to know that more Bluey will eventually grace our screens.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]