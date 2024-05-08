‘Pulse’ Will Be Netflix’s Way of Proving You Can Never Have Too Many Hospital Dramas

There are some television subgenres that, regardless of how well or poorly executed they actually are, have no trouble scooping up devotees by the armful. The hospital drama is one such subgenre.

Television has never had a shortage of shows indulging viewers’ obsessions with the ups and downs of the lives of fictional medical professionals. Now, Netflix is set to dip its toes into that lake with Pulse.

Described as a provocative take on the medical drama genre, the series will focus on power dynamics between the staff at Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, overseen by the newly promoted Chief Resident Dani Simms. Simms, who was previously an emergency room doctor, steps into the role by surprise, all while grappling with a rather tumultuous romantic past.

Suffice it to say the show will probably perform on the charts once the series releases to Netflix; the question is, when exactly does it release?

What is Pulse‘s release date?

Filming for Pulse began in March of this year, and is expected to last until August, so a release date is not yet apparent. We’d be wise, however, not to expect Pulse in our queues until 2025.

Created by Zoe Robyn, Pulse will star the likes of Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell in the lead roles, with Jessie T. Usher, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Chelsea Muirhead, Daniela Nieves, and Jessy Yates also starring. Appearing in guest roles are Santiago Segura, Jessica Rothe, Néstor Carbonell, Arturo Del Puerto, and Ash Santos.

Not to worry, folks; the genre of “attractive people working in a hospital and probably kissing quite a bit” is alive and well. Thank you, Netflix, for carrying this torch forward.

