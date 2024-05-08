Now You Can Indulge Your ‘Bridgerton’ Obsession First Thing in the Morning With These New Iced Coffees & Creamers

Bridgerton has an onslaught of collaborations coming our way before the third season starts, and that includes biscuits and tea. Though if you’re as hooked on caffeine as I am, you’d probably prefer coffee in the afternoon instead of tea.

Recommended Videos

Luckily for us, International Delight is collaborating with Bridgerton for creamer flavors and ready-made iced coffee. I don’t know how people took their coffee in the Regency Era (and presumably tea would be more prevalent in the ton anyway), but that shouldn’t stop coffee lovers from trying these sweet additions to their coffee. If you’re in search of these creamers, they’re available at Walmart and CVS Pharmacy.

Courting is no simple task… But in the Ton, one should find that there is no short supply of expertise to guide them along in this journey. Listen as Adjoa Andoh and Julia Quinn advise on the subject over coffee and International Delight English Toffee creamer. pic.twitter.com/ozhpiIs3Sf — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 8, 2024

This collaboration gives us two new creamer and iced coffee flavors. If you love berries in your coffee, you can indulge with the Berries & Creme Creamer from International Delight. As Lady Whistledown herself describes it, the Berries & Creme Creamer is a “flavor soiree” consisting of sweet berries and smooth and rich cream. Don’t be phased if that description sounds too sweet. Many who’ve tried the creamer report they don’t find it too sweet for their coffee.

If you can’t be bothered with brewing a new cup of coffee, there’s also the pre-made Berries & Creme Iced Coffee. You won’t have to wait for your coffee to be ready, and you won’t make that common mistake of adding too much creamer or milk. Similarly, you can get the English Toffee Iced Coffee flavor if you’re a big fan of that caramelized taste.

There’s also an English Toffee Creamer flavor for those who love to brew their own coffee. Lady Whitsledown says that it’s a “flavor fete extraordinaire” of sweets and cream. If you’re worried about your coffee becoming too sweet, like me, a quarter of English Toffee Creamer is good enough in your 16-ounce cup, even if you don’t add sugar.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more