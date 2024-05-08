Penelope and Eloise of Bridgerton sit on a couch
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

Now You Can Indulge Your ‘Bridgerton’ Obsession First Thing in the Morning With These New Iced Coffees & Creamers

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 8, 2024 05:46 pm

Bridgerton has an onslaught of collaborations coming our way before the third season starts, and that includes biscuits and tea. Though if you’re as hooked on caffeine as I am, you’d probably prefer coffee in the afternoon instead of tea.

Recommended Videos

Luckily for us, International Delight is collaborating with Bridgerton for creamer flavors and ready-made iced coffee. I don’t know how people took their coffee in the Regency Era (and presumably tea would be more prevalent in the ton anyway), but that shouldn’t stop coffee lovers from trying these sweet additions to their coffee. If you’re in search of these creamers, they’re available at Walmart and CVS Pharmacy.

This collaboration gives us two new creamer and iced coffee flavors. If you love berries in your coffee, you can indulge with the Berries & Creme Creamer from International Delight. As Lady Whistledown herself describes it, the Berries & Creme Creamer is a “flavor soiree” consisting of sweet berries and smooth and rich cream. Don’t be phased if that description sounds too sweet. Many who’ve tried the creamer report they don’t find it too sweet for their coffee.

If you can’t be bothered with brewing a new cup of coffee, there’s also the pre-made Berries & Creme Iced Coffee. You won’t have to wait for your coffee to be ready, and you won’t make that common mistake of adding too much creamer or milk. Similarly, you can get the English Toffee Iced Coffee flavor if you’re a big fan of that caramelized taste.

There’s also an English Toffee Creamer flavor for those who love to brew their own coffee. Lady Whitsledown says that it’s a “flavor fete extraordinaire” of sweets and cream. If you’re worried about your coffee becoming too sweet, like me, a quarter of English Toffee Creamer is good enough in your 16-ounce cup, even if you don’t add sugar.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article A New ‘The Office’ Series Is Officially in Development at Peacock
Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office
Category: TV
TV
A New ‘The Office’ Series Is Officially in Development at Peacock
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Pulse’ Will Be Netflix’s Way of Proving You Can Never Have Too Many Hospital Dramas
Actress Justina Machado waves on a red carpet.
Category: TV
TV
‘Pulse’ Will Be Netflix’s Way of Proving You Can Never Have Too Many Hospital Dramas
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article Will Percy Hynes White Be in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Answered
Percy Hynes White in a still from 'The Gifted'
Category: TV
TV
Will Percy Hynes White Be in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘X-Men ’97’ Just Brought Back One of the Most Exciting Rocks in Marvel History
The X-Men, Magneto, and Asteroid M in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
‘X-Men ’97’ Just Brought Back One of the Most Exciting Rocks in Marvel History
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article If You’re Craving More Dark, Heartbreaking Shows Like ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Start Here
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
If You’re Craving More Dark, Heartbreaking Shows Like ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Start Here
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article A New ‘The Office’ Series Is Officially in Development at Peacock
Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office
Category: TV
TV
A New ‘The Office’ Series Is Officially in Development at Peacock
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Pulse’ Will Be Netflix’s Way of Proving You Can Never Have Too Many Hospital Dramas
Actress Justina Machado waves on a red carpet.
Category: TV
TV
‘Pulse’ Will Be Netflix’s Way of Proving You Can Never Have Too Many Hospital Dramas
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article Will Percy Hynes White Be in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Answered
Percy Hynes White in a still from 'The Gifted'
Category: TV
TV
Will Percy Hynes White Be in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘X-Men ’97’ Just Brought Back One of the Most Exciting Rocks in Marvel History
The X-Men, Magneto, and Asteroid M in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
‘X-Men ’97’ Just Brought Back One of the Most Exciting Rocks in Marvel History
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article If You’re Craving More Dark, Heartbreaking Shows Like ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Start Here
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
If You’re Craving More Dark, Heartbreaking Shows Like ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Start Here
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 8, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.