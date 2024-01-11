10 New ‘Bluey’ Episodes Are Almost Here! For Real Life!

(Disney+)

Good news, American Bluey fans: the wait for our favorite family of Australian heelers is almost over.

In December, Disney announced that the ten newest episodes of Bluey—all of which already aired in Australia—would finally hit Disney+ in January 2024. Well, guess what? It’s January 2024 right now, and all ten of those episodes are hitting the streamer tomorrow, January 12.

What episodes are coming to Disney+? According to Disney, here are the new adventures we can look forward to:

“Cubby” – Bluey and Bingo build a very special cubby for their stuffed toy, Kimjim. “Exercise” – Bingo pretends to be Boss Bluey’s new employee in the middle of Dad’s backyard workout. “Relax” – Bluey and Bingo would rather explore their holiday hotel room than relax on the beach. “Stickbird” – On a trip to the beach, Mum teaches Bluey how to throw, while Bingo and Dad get creative with a funny shaped stick. “Show and Tell” – Bluey wants to know why Dad’s always bossing her around! “Dragon” – Bluey asks Dad to help her draw a dragon for her story. “Wild Girls” – Coco wants to play Wild Girls with Indy, but Chloe wants her to play another game. “TV Shop” – At the pharmacy, Bluey and Bingo have fun playing with the CCTV screens. “Slide” – Bingo and Lila are excited to play on their new waterslide. “Cricket” – During a friendly game of neighborhood cricket, the dads struggle to bowl Rusty out.

With ten new episodes dropping, that’s about 100 minutes of new Bluey content to binge on your own share with your kids! That’s an hour and forty minutes of new adventures! Hooray!

If you don’t have Disney+, don’t worry—you’ll be able to catch the new episodes later this year on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Plus, if you’re unable to pace yourself and you race through all the new Bluey content over dinner, there’s more Bluey to come in 2024. The creators of Bluey are reportedly working on a 28-minute long special called “The Sign.” There’s no exact release date yet, but the special is in the works.

