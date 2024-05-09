Cyclops using his powers in 'X-Men '97'
Marvel Animation's Golden Goose Will Soon Be Taking a Well-Earned Break

The darkest hour of X-Men ’97 is officially upon us, and we don’t just mean for the X-Men themselves. Indeed, with just one more episode on the docket for season one, fans are on the precipice of playing a long waiting game for season two.

Suffice it to say, however, that Beau DeMayo and company look all but ready to earn our patience with “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 3,” the aforementioned tenth and final episode in the first season of X-Men ’97. Expect an unprecedentedly impactful finale that concludes the team’s plight against Bastion and Operation: Zero Tolerance, all whilst laying the groundwork for a whole new plight against Magneto, whose rancor has never known the heights it’s at now.

So, with tensions high and expectations higher, when can we expect the final episode of X-Men ’97 to be released?

What is the X-Men ’97 episode 10 release date?

The neat thing about shows with weekly episode releases is that new episodes are released every week, and for those of you who are just boarding the X-Men ’97 train, you may have yet to learn that the show does, in fact, follow a weekly release schedule.

New episodes of X-Men ’97 drop every Wednesday, and since the last episode was released on May 8, it stands to reason that the next episode will drop a week later on May 15. This has also been confirmed by Disney+ and Marvel.

In other words, this time next week will be the first time since March 20 that we won’t have an X-Men ’97 episode to look forward to; an adjustment that not many will be happy to make, but one that should nevertheless be made graciously, purely out of respect for the phenomenal work and heart that the team behind the series have poured into the show.

And besides, Marvel Animation still has two other seasons of ’97 in the oven as we speak, and if Marvel knows what’s good for it, that’s a number that hasn’t yet reached its peak.

