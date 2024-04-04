Are We Going To Find the ‘One Piece’ By 2025? The End Is Nigh

If there’s one thing that has kept One Piece running for decades and it’s been memed to hell and back: ‘The One Piece,’ which, as of writing this, has not been found. But we’re already at Egghead Arc, and we’ve been getting revelation after revelation.

Oda Eiichiro, the manga’s author, recently decided to take a month-long hiatus. But it’s a sign that we’re definitely nearing the end of the manga. While part of Eiichiro’s reason for putting the manga on hold after publishing Chapter 1111 on March 25, 2024, was Akira Toriyama’s passing, Eiichiro intends to think more about ‘One Piece’ during his break.

This means that we’re right on track to see One Piece conclude its story within 2024–2025. No statement has been released otherwise by Eiichiro, although some fans would like to believe that there may be an extension. One Piece has been running since 1997, and many have doubts that it’s going to end soon. However, we’re already seeing secrets come to light and mysteries from previous arcs solved, so it’s highly unlikely that One Piece will miss the 2024–2025 ending target for the manga.

Chapter 1111 of One Piece is the last time that we will ever see all digits in a One Piece chapter number be the same ? pic.twitter.com/sgiCUMGZ0k — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) April 3, 2024

But while on hiatus, it’s a great time for One Piece fans to check previous chapters of the manga. Anybody who has been reading this manga consistently will need refreshers once in a while, especially now that some characters who’ve been dead for a while have returned and a bunch of groups we didn’t think were still around are now coming to the rescue at Egghead Island.

Simply put, there’s a lot going on in One Piece nowadays. But that’s because we’re finally sailing towards its ending.

