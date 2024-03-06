Skip to main content

Can Vegapunk Complete His Broadcast in ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1110?

By Mar 6th, 2024, 5:46 pm
Vegapunk's first anime appearance in One Piece 1096

Vegapunk from One Piece vows to reveal the truth about the world. But it didn’t just become another flashback or a message relayed to his allies. Rather, this is an announcement that the whole world is going to hear, and it has the World Government shaking in its boots.

Essentially, it didn’t matter that Vegapunk is now unconscious (presumed dead) at Egghead. He has a pre-recorded message, and he’ll be a thorn in the side of the World Government from beyond the grave. It will take an hour to relay the message, so we can expect a full exposé about the world of One Piece.

Chapter 1110 of One Piece is right around the corner on March 17, 2024, for readers outside of Japan. Read the latest chapter at Viz Media and Manga Plus.

Our only hope now is for Vegapunk’s broadcast to be finished before the World Government finds its source. The fight at Egghead Island rages on, and Luffy in Gear 5 is giving Saturn and some Admirals a beatdown. But not all is well, because Saturn did a summoning, and now Egghead Island is being blasted on with lightning. This is all to stop Vegapunk’s revelations from reaching the world.

Even Luffy and Sanji are both in shock at this scale of power. The World Government is getting desperate, but the message isn’t clear to us yet. If Vegapunk’s recording is uninterrupted, then we might finally understand what the message is. For now, one thing’s for sure: Vegapunk’s broadcast involves secrets that the World Government doesn’t want anybody to know about.

