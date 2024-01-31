‘One Piece’ Chapter 1106 Can’t Come Soon Enough

The last two chapters of One Piece have been packed with action and tears. It was great to see Bonney tap into Kuma’s memories, and it’s the best possible reunion these two could have.

The events of the previous chapters made it almost inconceivable for Bonney and Kuma to have any closure. But Chapter 1105 ended with Saturn commanding the Pacifista to kill Kuma and Bonney, with Sanji on the way to rescue them. There’s nothing new to see here, just Saturn being the evil overlord he has always been.

While we anticipate Sanji’s successful rescue of Bonney, fans are excited to know the identity of the secret pirate crew heading to Egghead Island. Whoever they are, they’re already in our good books for rescuing a boat of researchers that Saturn tried to exterminate.

#ONEPIECE1105



'They're heading for Egghead!!' But who are 'they?'



The Blackbeard Pirates are already here, they arrived before the Navy fleet.



It seems too early for Dragon to pull up, if he is ever going to.



Could it be the Grand Fleet? I don't think they could assemble in… pic.twitter.com/c3enLDHhFA — Typical Joe (@3SkullJoe) January 25, 2024

Several fans are pointing at the possibility of this crew consisting of Blackbeard Pirates, but it could be anybody, and fans have multiple speculations. We’ll just have to wait and see for ourselves in Chapter 1106 of One Piece.

Fortunately, the wait won’t be long since the manga has yet to go on break. Chapter 1106 will be out on February 4, 2024, at 7:00 AM PT, 8:00 AM MT, 9:00 AM CT, and 10:00 ET for US readers. One Piece fans from Japan will have access to Chapter 1106 on February 5, 2024, at midnight JST.

You can read the latest chapter of One Piece at Viz Media or Manga Plus.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

