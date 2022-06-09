Is This ‘Christians Against Ms. Marvel’ Facebook Group Real?

As sad and ridiculous as it sounds, yes, “Christians Against Ms. Marvel” does seem to be a legitimate Facebook group. Ms. Marvel is a kid-friendly, PG-rated series that premiered on Disney+ on June 8, 2022. It is the latest Marvel original series to premiere on Disney+ and will set up the upcoming Marvel film The Marvels. Iman Vellani, who portrays Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, will reprise her role in the film, alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Paris.

Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan (Vellani), a Pakistani-American Muslim teenager, who struggles to fit in with her peers and spends her days fangirling over Captain Marvel. She struggles with typical teen problems, like failing her driving test and having strict parents who won’t let her go to Avengers Con. However, everything changes for her when she gains superpowers and becomes a superhero in her own right called Ms. Marvel.

Since the first episode of Ms. Marvel aired, it has gained extensive praise. The series is fun, representative, authentic, and Vellani’s performance is nothing short of incredible. Viewers have been highly anticipating this show, as it marks the first onscreen Marvel series to be headed by a Muslim superhero. Meanwhile, young audiences, especially, looked forward to seeing themselves represented on screen through Khan. Sadly, of course, the Islamophobes, homophobes, and misogynists have come crawling out to attack this innocent children’s series.

Facebook group “Christians Against Ms. Marvel” pops up

Thanos was right, half of humanity needs to go pic.twitter.com/bl8jiwd9fs — Julian Tesolin (famous era) (@TesolinJulian) June 8, 2022

As fans enjoyed the premiere of Ms. Marvel, some discovered a disturbing Facebook group titled “Christians Against Ms. Marvel.” The private group seems legitimate—in that it isn’t a hoax, not in its awful viewpoint—as it boasts nearly 15k members. The group was apparently founded by a man named Wade Wilson. This might cause many to think it’s a joke, since it almost appears as if Deadpool created this group. However, whether a random coincidence or intentional, the founder’s name leads to the page of a man who clearly isn’t Deadpool. This Wade Wilson has several hundred followers and his bio reads that he enjoys talking about Jesus Christ. Many rants against Marvel and Disney can be seen on his page.

In the “Christians Against Ms. Marvel” group description, the writer describes the show as a “slap in the face for conservative Christians.” It slams Disney for choosing a “gay Muslim,” over Carol Danvers, to lead the franchise—meaning, this group likely didn’t even watch the first episode or read the comics. Khan is not a lesbian in the comics, and there hasn’t been any exploration of her sexuality in the series yet, either. The group also bemoans the fact that, apparently, we won’t be getting any more “white Christian characters” from Marvel. Of course, the group seems to be headed by those who identify as “white Christians” as they close out their rant insisting they won’t be “cancelled.”

The twisted history of “Christians Against Ms. Marvel”

What makes this group even more ridiculous is to learn it’s actually not new. On the group’s page, anyone can view its history and see it existed under numerous different names over the years.

It was first founded in 2020, under the name “Twisted Tea for Mitch McConnell.” However, several months later, it was changed to “Christians Against The Loki Series.” In the group’s history, you can see the name has been changed about 9 times in total. After Loki, the group named changed to be “Christians against The Little Mermaid II” and, in subsequent iterations, “Christians Against” Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Eternals, and Turning Red. They were also apparently “against” just Disney in general at one point. Most recently, they were against Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Private group for homophobia and racism

If you are trying to figure out what in the world these people could possibly find to be “against” in a number of Disney and Marvel movies and shows, you’re not alone. Sadly, it’s clear that if any film or TV show merely doesn’t have a solely white and straight cast, it becomes this group’s target. The level of racism, homophobia, and hatred in this group’s mere names and description are disturbing enough. We most certainly can’t imagine what kind of vile things are being said within the private group.

All we can really do is expose these people for their hatred and intolerance. Meanwhile, we’ll celebrate that Ms. Marvel is still getting amazing reviews and that so many people absolutely love Vellani. As much as others might dislike it, strides are being made in representation and inclusivity, and no ridiculous Facebook page is going to stop that.

(featured image: Disney)

