‘Peak Marvel Television:’ Fans react to Disney+ trailer for Marvel TV in 2025

So much for superhero fatigue. Marvel dropped the trailer for their upcoming shows on Disney+ and fans are LOVING IT. Between the plethora of new content and the success of Deadpool & Wolverine (which is also featured in the trailer as it’s about to come to streaming), MCU fans are having the time of their lives right now.

Recommended Videos

First up in the trailer was Daredevil: Born Again, the highly anticipated reboot of the original Netflix Daredevil series. It’ll star Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Frank Castle/The Punisher respectively. It’s had a long journey to Disney+ and fans are thrilled to finally see footage from it.

Daredevil and Bullseye's rematch is going to feed families THIS MEANS SOMETHING TO ME MAN pic.twitter.com/W11cwWHMlJ — Jack (-_•) ? (@captaincupkicks) October 30, 2024

Oh Daredevil: Born Again has the potential to be the greatest season of superhero content ever made… pic.twitter.com/Rx89oUtxmF — Grayson (MinuteNerdNews) (@MinuteNerdNews) October 30, 2024

Next up was Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. As a big Spidey fan I’m looking really forward to this one, it was one of the highlights of the trailer to me. It’s not canon to the MCU, it will take Spider-Man in a different direction, but that’s one of the reasons it appeals to me.

First look at ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’



I’m so excited for this! ?️ pic.twitter.com/ZM3bwpbs9H — myascomicvault (@myascomicvault) October 30, 2024

Ironheart is another show that people were waiting on tenterhooks for. It was announced in 2020 and everything seemed to fall quiet after that. But now it’s so close to being here! It will focus on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and a clash between technology and magic. Anthony Ramos will also star and there are some quick glimpses of him in the trailer. Everyone is thrilled to see a Black, female superhero come into her own.

I’ve sorely missed the piece by piece suit ups. Ironheart will be a very welcome treat for me pic.twitter.com/zCxRHid5Cp — malachi (@MCUMarvels) October 30, 2024

lol what was that about Ironheart getting canceled? https://t.co/qoWloefCZO pic.twitter.com/N658deDmUY — BranDawn of the Dead (@mediavandal) October 30, 2024

The trailer then showed a quick glimpse of What If…? season three, which is actually dropping this year on December 22. It promises some exciting things, including a cowboy Shang-Chi and a musical episode with Agatha Harkness! Then came Marvel Zombies, which we can expect in 2025. This is another one fans were excited to see even a little bit of.

i’m soo glad we finally got our first look of marvel zombies!! it’s going to be insanely awesome ?‍↕️? https://t.co/1lHZwqLKY3 — jude ? (@slkmorales) October 30, 2024

Whoa, just when I thought the Marvel universe couldn't get any crazier! Marvel Zombies is coming to Disney+! I'm hyped to see Shang-Chi, Yelena, Kate Bishop, and more of our fave heroes in a whole new, undead way! It's gonna be a wild ride! — ????????? ???? (@StarlitGrl) October 30, 2024

Everyone wants to see their favorite characters fighting zombies, but of particular interest was Moon Knight Blade. Blade fans have had a bit of a disappointing month, what with the MCU’s Mahershala Ali Blade no longer having a release date, so this was a nice balm.

We got a multiverse version of Blade before Mahershala Ali. https://t.co/0BYG0HAOuy — Syncere?8  (@SyncereX8) October 30, 2024

From Marvel Zombies we jumped over to Wonder Man. Our first ever footage of it! Wonder Man will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams/Wonder Man and it’ll be set in the wild world of moviemaking. It was a nice surprise for everyone when Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery showed up, because although he was announced to be appearing, that was so long ago everyone had forgotten about it!

Sir Ben Kingsley just deciding he likes playing this goofy character late in his illustrious career is honestly pretty cool. Just doing stuff you like is the dream. https://t.co/e7ud7Tog7b — Steven Beck (@beingbecks78) October 30, 2024

Wonder Man looks SO cool oh my god?? I love the Hollywood satire vibe they're going for and Yahya already feels like such a natural fit pic.twitter.com/Nfpo44HPJk — Jack (-_•) ? (@captaincupkicks) October 30, 2024

OH WONDER MAN IS ABOUT BE FUCKING PEAK MARVEL TELEVISION pic.twitter.com/JzVzwIjh31 — ໊ (@wandasattorney) October 30, 2024

As if everyone wasn’t excited enough already, then we got a glimpse of Eyes of Wakanda! This animated Black Panther spinoff will focus of different periods of Wakandan history and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

I absolutely love how Eyes of Wakanda's animation style really feels like it's the MCU's version of BLUE EYE SAMURAI.



It might not be as gory as that show, but I'm just happy it's adapting that visual aesthetic rather than sticking with What If's. pic.twitter.com/Hvh1xJA3fb — Chris Gallardo ? (@chrisagwrites) October 30, 2024

Ironheart, Wonder Man & Eyes of Wakanda EATINGGGGGGGG



so fucking excited for more Black superhero projects – and they're so genre diverse too please



I'm excited asf for WI?S3 and Marvel Zombies too, but mainly because Agatha and maybe Wanda in the former and Wanda in the latter pic.twitter.com/1Cm3lvoaar — fagatha "jolene" hardass (@mysticaloser) October 30, 2024

Last but not least came some shots from Deadpool & Wolverine, the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and one that hardcore MCU fans will already have seen! And that’s our lot. So in case you’re wondering about release dates, here’s what Marvel has announced:

Deadpool & Wolverine streaming release – November 12, 2024

What If…? Season 3 – December 22, 2024

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – January 25, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again – March 4, 2025

Ironheart – June 24, 2025

Eyes of Wakanda – August 6, 2025

Marvel Zombies – October 2025

Wonder Man – December 2025

With the movies Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming out in 2025 as well, it’s going to be a really good year for the MCU!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy