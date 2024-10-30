‘Peak Marvel Television:’ Fans react to Disney+ trailer for Marvel TV in 2025

So much for superhero fatigue. Marvel dropped the trailer for their upcoming shows on Disney+ and fans are LOVING IT. Between the plethora of new content and the success of Deadpool & Wolverine (which is also featured in the trailer as it’s about to come to streaming), MCU fans are having the time of their lives right now.
First up in the trailer was Daredevil: Born Again, the highly anticipated reboot of the original Netflix Daredevil series. It’ll star Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Frank Castle/The Punisher respectively. It’s had a long journey to Disney+ and fans are thrilled to finally see footage from it.
Next up was Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. As a big Spidey fan I’m looking really forward to this one, it was one of the highlights of the trailer to me. It’s not canon to the MCU, it will take Spider-Man in a different direction, but that’s one of the reasons it appeals to me.
Ironheart is another show that people were waiting on tenterhooks for. It was announced in 2020 and everything seemed to fall quiet after that. But now it’s so close to being here! It will focus on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and a clash between technology and magic. Anthony Ramos will also star and there are some quick glimpses of him in the trailer. Everyone is thrilled to see a Black, female superhero come into her own.
The trailer then showed a quick glimpse of What If…? season three, which is actually dropping this year on December 22. It promises some exciting things, including a cowboy Shang-Chi and a musical episode with Agatha Harkness! Then came Marvel Zombies, which we can expect in 2025. This is another one fans were excited to see even a little bit of.
Everyone wants to see their favorite characters fighting zombies, but of particular interest was Moon Knight Blade. Blade fans have had a bit of a disappointing month, what with the MCU’s Mahershala Ali Blade no longer having a release date, so this was a nice balm.
From Marvel Zombies we jumped over to Wonder Man. Our first ever footage of it! Wonder Man will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams/Wonder Man and it’ll be set in the wild world of moviemaking. It was a nice surprise for everyone when Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery showed up, because although he was announced to be appearing, that was so long ago everyone had forgotten about it!
As if everyone wasn’t excited enough already, then we got a glimpse of Eyes of Wakanda! This animated Black Panther spinoff will focus of different periods of Wakandan history and it looks absolutely gorgeous.
Last but not least came some shots from Deadpool & Wolverine, the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and one that hardcore MCU fans will already have seen! And that’s our lot. So in case you’re wondering about release dates, here’s what Marvel has announced:
- Deadpool & Wolverine streaming release – November 12, 2024
- What If…? Season 3 – December 22, 2024
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – January 25, 2025
- Daredevil: Born Again – March 4, 2025
- Ironheart – June 24, 2025
- Eyes of Wakanda – August 6, 2025
- Marvel Zombies – October 2025
- Wonder Man – December 2025
With the movies Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming out in 2025 as well, it’s going to be a really good year for the MCU!
Published: Oct 30, 2024 02:38 pm