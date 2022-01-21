Is Eternals 2 on the Way? Here’s What We Know

Eternals is one of the most interesting Marvel films we’ve seen out of the MCU yet. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film brings to the forefront the immensely powerful Eternals from Marvel’s comics, 10 beings who guide humanity and protect them from the powerful, world-destroying Deviants.

Eternals was certainly a gamble for Disney and Marvel. Zhao’s film, designed as a superhero epic with a historical and mythological backdrop, took the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a rich, ambitious direction hailed for its diverse cast. Nonetheless, critics were torn on the film when it premiered in late 2021, even though audiences were generally far more receptive to its take on the Jack Kirby ensemble.

Given Zhao’s MCU film scored a mixed reaction and relatively muted box office turnout for a Marvel flick, it’s worth wondering whether Eternals 2 is in the works. Luckily, we have some info to tease out whether a second movie is on the way.

Will there be an Eternals 2?

So far, there’s no official word on an Eternals sequel.

Eternals in and of itself was created as a standalone film, granting us more information on the immensely powerful Celestials across a high-stake fight for humanity’s future. No need to watch the entire MCU saga so far to enjoy the film; as producer Nate Moore told the Toronto Sun in October 2021, “If you just watch Eternals, you can enjoy Eternals, you can understand Eternals and you’re good to go.”

By that same token, it’s totally possible that Eternals won’t have a full roster of follow-up films, either. In Moore’s October interview, he stressed that Eternals 2 is “not something that is a must-have.”

“Obviously, we have ideas of where we could go, but there isn’t a hard and fast rule where we have to have three of these things and this is the first,” the film’s producer said.

In other words, we’ll see Eternals 2 and Eternals 3 if it makes sense to have Eternals 2 and Eternals 3.

At the very least, it seems likely that the Eternals will continue to play a major role in the MCU after their official Phase Four introduction. Given Harry Styles’ post-credits segment, and the film’s closing line “the Eternals will return,” there’s no doubt these mythologically-inspired superheroes are coming to more MCU properties. And if circumstantial evidence isn’t enough proof, Sersi’s Gemma Chan has outright stated that she will continue to appear as her film’s character in the MCU.

So even if we don’t get an Eterenals 2, the film’s legacy will certainly live on across Marvel’s future plans.

