The Spider-Man & Marvel Films You Could Watch Before ‘Madame Web’ If, Like, You Really Wanted To

Looking for what you need to watch before Madame Web, Sony’s latest Spider-Man adjacent film? You do not need to research spiders in the Amazon to understand what’s going on, promise.

So what do you need to watch ahead of Madame Web? The short answer is: Nothing. The growing collection of Sony films about villains and anti-heroes from the Spider-Man comics don’t really connect. There could be a post-credits scene that links some of the characters together, but you can work out the meaning of that after you see the film. I really don’t think you need to do any “preparation” for this movie at all.

One fun thing you could do instead is check out some of the cast’s lesser-known projects. For Dakota Johnson, I recommend The Lost Daughter. Sydney Sweeney has a small role in the criminally underrated miniseries Sharp Objects that you need to see. Celeste O’Connor is in the hidden gem Selah and the Spades. And for Isabela Merced, watch the Netflix romantic comedy Let It Snow! This film really has assembled a cool cast of established and up-and-coming actresses.

But if you insist on creating a mini-Marvel marathon before Madame Web, here’s what I suggest.

Venom (2018)

The best film from Sony’s weird “Spider-Man without Spider-Man” venture was the first. I’m talking, of course, about the romantic comedy Venom. Tom Hardy’s performance as both Eddie Brock and Venom is hysterical. This movie is weird, funny, and genuinely entertaining. It has exactly the sort of goofy and low-stakes energy you want from a comic book movie when you’re feeling a little too bogged down by Infinity Stones and Speed Forces. The sequel lost the plot a little bit. Morbius gave us the “Morbin Time” meme and some very sexy footage of Matt Smith dancing, but it otherwise fell flat. If you’re going to watch any other movie from this sorta kinda franchise, make it this one.

The Amazing Spider-Man

Why do I think it might be beneficial to watch the first Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movie? Rumor has it that Adam Scott is playing Ben Parker–or possibly Richard Parker, but most likely Uncle Ben. Of all the Spider-Man movies, this one has the most to do with the lore of the entire Parker family. The Amazing Spider-Man is also the most recent Sony-only Spider-Man franchise, so if Madame Web is going to crossover with any of them, it would be this. It’s definitely a stretch, but there is a slight chance that Scott could be playing a relative of “Peter Three” himself.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Amazingly enough, none of the Spidey characters in Madame Web have shown up in the Spider-Verse yet. However, the animated sequel does include a Spider-Woman or two, including Gwen Stacy, Jessica Drew, and Margo Kess. If you just want to rewatch and make it a Spider-Woman double feature, go for it!

