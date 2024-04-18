We Need Answers, ‘X-Men ’97’! I Want Episode 7 Now!

There has not been a single moment of X-Men ’97 that hasn’t left me on the edge of my seat wanting more. It is truly one of the best returns to a series I have ever seen, and that means that, after each episode ends, I don’t want to wait for the next one!

Recommended Videos

Episode 6, “Lifedeath – Part 2,” brought our beloved Storm back to us. When she was hit with one of the rays from the anti-mutant protestors at Magneto’s trial, she lost her power and wasn’t sure she would get it back. But in “Lifedeath – Part 2,” her journey with the Adversary brought our favorite omega-level mutant back to her full power.

On the other side of the galaxy, Charles Xavier was living in space and contemplating forgetting the X-Men for the rest of time. So, while we lost some of our favorite characters in episode 5, “Remember It,” episode 6 returned Charles to us and gave Storm back her powers. Not exactly a trade I ever wanted (I just wanted them all alive), but it felt great to see Storm in her black and gold suit!

So, now we want to know when X-Men ’97, episode 7 is coming out. Titled “Bright Eyes,” what we know about the episode is this: It will air on April 24 at 12AM PT/3AM ET. At least that much is consistent with the series. After episode 6 brought Charles and Storm back with their full powers, we really don’t know what is in store for the team.

There hasn’t been that much grieving yet as Storm only learns about the lost mutant lives in Genosha towards the end of the episode, so maybe “Bright Eyes” will bring the remaining team back together to remember who they have lost. Until then, we know that the episode is coming out on April 24, and we cannot wait!

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more