The Adversary and Storm in a red room with water surrounding them
Category:
TV

We Need Answers, ‘X-Men ’97’! I Want Episode 7 Now!

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 06:07 am

There has not been a single moment of X-Men ’97 that hasn’t left me on the edge of my seat wanting more. It is truly one of the best returns to a series I have ever seen, and that means that, after each episode ends, I don’t want to wait for the next one!

Recommended Videos

Episode 6, “Lifedeath – Part 2,” brought our beloved Storm back to us. When she was hit with one of the rays from the anti-mutant protestors at Magneto’s trial, she lost her power and wasn’t sure she would get it back. But in “Lifedeath – Part 2,” her journey with the Adversary brought our favorite omega-level mutant back to her full power.

On the other side of the galaxy, Charles Xavier was living in space and contemplating forgetting the X-Men for the rest of time. So, while we lost some of our favorite characters in episode 5, “Remember It,” episode 6 returned Charles to us and gave Storm back her powers. Not exactly a trade I ever wanted (I just wanted them all alive), but it felt great to see Storm in her black and gold suit!

So, now we want to know when X-Men ’97, episode 7 is coming out. Titled “Bright Eyes,” what we know about the episode is this: It will air on April 24 at 12AM PT/3AM ET. At least that much is consistent with the series. After episode 6 brought Charles and Storm back with their full powers, we really don’t know what is in store for the team.

There hasn’t been that much grieving yet as Storm only learns about the lost mutant lives in Genosha towards the end of the episode, so maybe “Bright Eyes” will bring the remaining team back together to remember who they have lost. Until then, we know that the episode is coming out on April 24, and we cannot wait!

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Fallout’ Creator Pushes Back at “Destructive” Fans and Praises the New Show
A young woman (Luch) looks over her shoulder while leaving a Fallout vault.
Category: TV
TV
‘Fallout’ Creator Pushes Back at “Destructive” Fans and Praises the New Show
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Why Did Dusty Leave ‘Heartbreak High’?
Josh Heuston as Dusty Reid in Heartbreak High season 1
Category: TV
TV
Why Did Dusty Leave ‘Heartbreak High’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 18, 2024
Read Article What’s This We’re Hearing About a Surprise Bonus ‘Bluey’ Episode?
Bluey looking shocked
Category: TV
TV
What’s This We’re Hearing About a Surprise Bonus ‘Bluey’ Episode?
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bluey’s “The Sign” Is Full of Adorable Easter Eggs
bluey, bingo, chilli and bandit from bluey
Category: TV
TV
‘Bluey’s “The Sign” Is Full of Adorable Easter Eggs
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Christy Carlson Romano on ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc: ‘These Are Trauma Tourists’
Christy Carlson Romano poses at TheWrap's 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner
Category: TV
TV
Christy Carlson Romano on ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc: ‘These Are Trauma Tourists’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Fallout’ Creator Pushes Back at “Destructive” Fans and Praises the New Show
A young woman (Luch) looks over her shoulder while leaving a Fallout vault.
Category: TV
TV
‘Fallout’ Creator Pushes Back at “Destructive” Fans and Praises the New Show
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Why Did Dusty Leave ‘Heartbreak High’?
Josh Heuston as Dusty Reid in Heartbreak High season 1
Category: TV
TV
Why Did Dusty Leave ‘Heartbreak High’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 18, 2024
Read Article What’s This We’re Hearing About a Surprise Bonus ‘Bluey’ Episode?
Bluey looking shocked
Category: TV
TV
What’s This We’re Hearing About a Surprise Bonus ‘Bluey’ Episode?
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bluey’s “The Sign” Is Full of Adorable Easter Eggs
bluey, bingo, chilli and bandit from bluey
Category: TV
TV
‘Bluey’s “The Sign” Is Full of Adorable Easter Eggs
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Christy Carlson Romano on ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc: ‘These Are Trauma Tourists’
Christy Carlson Romano poses at TheWrap's 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner
Category: TV
TV
Christy Carlson Romano on ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc: ‘These Are Trauma Tourists’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 17, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.