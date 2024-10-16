‘Iron Man and His Awesome Friends’ release window, cast, plot, and more

Iron Man may not be the most child-friendly of characters, but he’s about to get his own children’s TV show! Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends is coming to Disney Jr and Disney+ next year. Tony Stark won’t, as the title indicates, be the only hero involved.

What is Iron Man and His Awesome Friends about?

Tony’s awesome friends include Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, and Amadeus Cho, AKA Iron Hulk. Amadeus has yet to make it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Riri made her live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, as played by Dominique Thorne.

The Iron Gang of superheroes will, according to the official synopsis reported by Variety, each have a unique power and suit to help them fight bad guys. Tony has a Nano Shield, Riri has a Heartbeat Bubble (because her whole suit is heart-themed) and Amadeus will get two cool moves: an Iron Boom Clap and an Iron Hulk Stomp.

We don’t know yet which Marvel villains the three main characters will be fighting, but we know another familiar face who’ll be showing up—Vision! He’ll be living at the heroes’ base, Iron Quarters—or IQ, because they’re all geniuses, get it?—along with a new addition to the Iron Man mythology, a dog named Gamma who “has her very own Iron Pup suit.” Awww!

What else do we know about Iron Man and His Awesome Friends?

The show will be produced by Disney Jr and Marvel Studios along with Atomic Cartoons. As for the cast, Mason Blomberg will voice Tony, Kapri Ladd will voice Riri, Aidyn Ahn will voice Amadeus, David Kaye will voice Vision, and Fred Tatasciore will voice Gamma.

The show is set to drop in the summer of 2025. Remind your kids to watch it (or sneakily watch it yourself). And if you can’t get enough of Tony Stark, he also shows up as a character (as voiced by John Stamos) in the Disney Jr show Spidey and His Amazing Friends!

