Is there a ‘Brother Voodoo’ movie release date?

Dr. Jericho Drumm, aka Brother Voodoo, is one of the lesser-known Black Marvel superheroes that more people should know about. For a while now, fans of the sorcerer have wondered if there’s a Brother Voodoo movie release date.

Recommended Videos

So, we all know Doctor Strange by now, but many people may not know that Brother Voodoo, who eventually goes by Doctor Voodoo, replaces Doctor Strange at some point in the comics. In issue #51 of New Avengers, which came out in 2009, Doctor Strange loses his title of Sorcerer Supreme, leading to Doctor Voodoo taking over as the new stand-in for Strange.

Unfortunately, we have some bad news. As of now, there is no confirmed release date for Brother Voodoo. This may change in the future, as Marvel seems to be turning its attention to some of its more obscure comic heroes. Currently, we only have unconfirmed rumors and potential casting calls, like a Facebook post by the account “Henry Cavill fans love,” which alleges that “Marvel Studios may be moving forward with a Brother Voodoo film, potentially introducing Jericho Drumm as the next major mystical hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to industry insiders, Judas and the Black Messiah star Lakeith Stanfield is reportedly being eyed for the lead role, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange could also make an appearance.”

(Facebook/Henry Cavill fans will love)

None of these rumors have ever been confirmed, however. Speculative posts like this concerning major studio franchises are rampant on the internet. Unless it’s been confirmed by reputable trades or Marvel Studios, take anything you see on the internet with a grain of salt.

With that being said, the unconfirmed rumors haven’t stopped some fans from creating incredible promo material, like this fanmade trailer for Brother VooDoo made by KH Studio.

In Marvel Comics’ canon, Brother Voodoo was once a famous scholar in America, having rejected the “mystical traditions” of his Haitian village. This all changed when his twin brother, Daniel Drumm, was killed under mysterious circumstances, leading him to learn his ancestral magic and become an all-powerful sorcerer.

Brother Voodoo being a Black superhero is significant because, frankly, there could be a lot more non-white representation in comics. Marvel has done a solid job diversifying their stories over the past decade or so, but there are still a lot of BIPOC heroes that marginalized people would love to see on the big screen.

Plenty of talented Black actors like Derek Luke (Antwone Fisher) and Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Riding with Sugar) would knock the role out of the park, as would the internet’s seemingly preferred actor, Lakeith Stanfield. Here’s hoping that Marvel Studios will one day pursue this story.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy