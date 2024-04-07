Looking For ‘Bleach’ On Crunchyroll? You Should Start Looking Elsewhere

If you’ve decided to re-watch Bleach for a refresher before the third part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, your first instinct was probably to log into Crunchyroll.

So where did Bleach and its 17 marvelous seasons go? The title is still available on Crunchyroll, but none of its episodes or seasons are showing up. If you’ve switched up your server connections, refreshed your Crunchyroll multiple times, and checked for errors, you can stop now. Nothing’s wrong with your browser or Crunchyroll. Bleach is simply gone from the site and hasn’t been available for streaming on Crunchyroll since 2022.

Is Bleach ever coming back to Crunchyroll? That’s uncertain, and many fans were upset once Bleach episodes were removed from the streamer a few weeks before the first episode preview of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 1. The safe answer is no. Bleach won’t be coming back to Crunchyroll in the foreseeable future. There have been no further announcements about a licensing renewal for Bleach on Crunchyroll, so you should start looking for other alternatives.

Where else can you watch this iconic anime? There are other streaming sites to watch Bleach. The Bleach series and all of its seasons are available for streaming on Netflix if you have a VPN. If you’re already in Hong Kong or Japan, streaming the complete seasons of Bleach shouldn’t be a problem. But because most of us aren’t, we’ll just have to use a VPN to change locations to either Hong Kong or Japan to access Bleach.

Bleach and all its seasons, including Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, are also currently available for streaming on Hulu and Apple TV.

