Can’t Connect to Crunchyroll? Here’s How to Fix Error 502 (Bad Gateway)

You know the feeling: You’re sitting down to watch your favorite anime series and Crunchyroll just won’t load. If it’s an Error 502: Bad Gateway, then you’ve come to the right place. Otherwise, we also have a few other fixes for other Crunchyroll glitches and errors.

What is a ‘Bad Gateway’ in the first place? This error shows up when there is a connection issue between two servers. It’s possible for Error 502 to pop up if Crunchyroll’s server currently has issues, which you can check using Website Planet. But there are several reasons why the problem could be happening on your end.

Restart your devices

Your phone or computer might need a restart so that they can connect better to WiFi. But don’t forget to reboot your WiFi router as well. Consider that your connection might be breaking up and that your router is long overdue for maintenance or a restart.

Clear your cache

Over time, your device will store cache and files that may be corrupted, which may cause the error to happen. There are several ways to clear cache depending on which browser you’re using, but it’s best to check your browser settings, then go to “privacy and security.” You might find the clear cache along the same page you clear your browsing history at.

Clear your cache, even if you’re using the Crunchyroll app. You can either reinstall Crunchyroll or clear the app’s cache in your device settings.

VPNs and plugins

You’ve seen this coming. Maybe Crunchyroll isn’t available in your area, and you forgot to turn your VPN on. Conversely, you may be connected to a server from a country where Crunchyroll is blocked. Check your VPN settings and turn it off if it’s causing connectivity issues.

Additionally, your ad blocker may not be compatible with your Crunchyroll experience. Switch it off or find a different ad blocker. Your browser may also have an in-built ad blocker, so check if you have that plugin turned on.

