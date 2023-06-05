‘Bleach’ Filler List: All ‘Bleach’ Filler Episodes To Skip

Oh Bleach … you’re kind of the redheaded stepchild of the Big Three. Or orange-headed, more specifically. At your best, you have totally awesome fight scenes, amazingly complex characters, and a rich tapestry of sweet, sweet lore. At your worst, well, you’ve got a stuffed lion getting into random hijinks and fan service-y “beach day” episodes that no one who isn’t a horny teenage boy asked for.

So for fans of Bleach everywhere, I’m making a list of all of the individual episodes that you don’t need to watch. And believe me, there are A LOT of them. And I am going to list them all individually so you know exactly what episodes I’m talking about. Now if you wanna watch the whole show in order from beginning to end in a way that makes sense: consult here. This list here is gonna be all filler, no killer. Well … it might kill me to write it. There are going to be a lot of italics …

*cracks knuckles* Here we go!

33 Miracle! The Mysterious New Hero

50 The Reviving Lion

64 New School Term, Renji Has Come to the Material World?!

65 Creeping Terror, the Second Victim

66 Breakthrough! The Trap Hidden in the Labyrinth

67 Death Game! The Missing Classmate

68 True Identity of the Devil, the Secret Which Is Revealed

69 Bounts! The Soul Hunters!

70 Rukia’s Return! Revival of the Substitute Team!

71 The Moment of Collision! An Evil Hand Draws Near to the Quincy

72 Water Attack! Escape from the Shutdown Hospital

73 Gathering Bounts! The Man Who Makes His Move

74 Memories of an Eternally Living Clan

75 Earth-Shattering Event at 11th Squad! The Shinigami Who Rises Again

76 Crashing Force! Fried vs. Zangetsu

77 Unfading Grudge! The Shinigami whom Kenpachi Killed

78 Shocking Revelations for the 13 Divisions!! The Truth Buried in History

79 Yoshino’s Decision of Death

80 Assault from a Formidable Enemy! A Tiny Final Line of Defense?!

81 Hitsugaya Moves! The Attacked City

82 Ichigo vs. Dalk! Appearance of the Faded Darkness

83 Grey Shadow, the Secret of the Dolls

84 Dissension in the Substitute Team? Rukia’s Betrayal

85 Deadly Battle of Tears! Rukia vs. Orihime

86 Rangiku Dances! Slice the Invisible Enemy!

87 Byakuya Is Summoned! The Gotei 13 Start to Move

88 Annihilation of the Lieutenants!? Trap in the Underground Cave

89 Rematch?! Ishida vs. Nemu

90 Renji Abarai, Bankai of the Soul!

91 Shinigami and Quincy, the Reviving Power

92 Invasion of the Shinigami World, Again

93 The Bount Assault! The Gotei 13 of Destructive Earthquake

94 Hitsugaya’s Decision! The Clash Approaches

95 Byakuya Takes the Field! Dance of the Wind-Splitting Cherry Blossoms

96 Ichigo, Byakuya, Kariya, The Battle of the Three Extremes!

97 Hitsugaya Strikes! Slice the Enemy in the Middle of the Forest

98 Clash! Kenpachi Zaraki vs. Maki Ichinose

99 Shinigami vs. Shinigami! The Uncontrollable Power

100 Suì-Fēng Dies? The Last of the Special Forces

101 Mayuri’s Bankai!! Sawatari: Clash of the Demon

102 The Last Quincy! The Exploding Power

103 Ishida, Exceeding the Limits to Attack!

104 10th Division’s Death Struggle! The Release of Hyōrinmaru

105 Kariya! Countdown to the Detonation

106 Life and Revenge! Ishida, the Ultimate Choice

107 The Swung-Down Edge! The Moment of Ruin

108 The Wailing Bount! The Last Clash

128 The Nightmare Arrancar! Team Hitsugaya moves out

129 The Swooping Descent of the Dark Emissary! The Propagation of Malice

130 The Invisible Enemy! Hitsugaya’s Merciless Decision

131 Rangiku’s Tears, the Sorrowful Parting of Brother and Sister

132 Hitsugaya, Karin, and Soccer Ball

133 Ikkaku: The Hot-Blooded Kendo Tale

134 The Beautiful Patissier, Yumichika!

135 Kon is Deceived! Rangiku on the Lookout…

136 Civil War in Hueco Mundo! Ulquiorra’s Death

137 The Malicious Battle, Aizen’s Trap

147 Forest of Menos! Search for the Missing Rukia

148 Ashido, The Soul Reaper Who Came from the Past

149 Through the Crumbling Forest, a Million Menos

168 The New Captain Appears! His Name Is Shūsuke Amagai

169 New Development, the Dangerous Transfer Student Appears!

170 Desperate Struggle Under the Moonlit Night, the Mysterious Assassin and Zanpakutō

171 Kenryū, the Profusion of Blooming Crimson Flowers

172 Kifune Goes to War! The Violent Wind That Rages

173 The Appearance of the Great Evil! The Darkness in the House of Kasumiōji

174 Break the Mirror’s Boundary! Ichigo’s Captivity

175 The Revenging Assassin, Ichigo is Targeted

176 Mystery! The Sword-Consuming Assassin

177 The Reversal of Rukia! The Rampaging Blade

178 The Nightmare Which is Shown, Ichigo’s Inside the Mirror

179 Confrontation!? Amagai vs. Gotei 13

180 The Princess’s Decision, the Sorrowful Bride

181 The 2nd Division Sorties! Ichigo is Surrounded

182 Amagai’s True Strength, the Released Zanpakuto！

183 The Darkness Which Moves! Kifune’s True Colors

184 Kira and Kifune, Offense and Defense of the 3rd Division

185 Ice and Flame! Fierce Fight of Amagai vs. Hitsugaya

186 Sortie Orders! Suppress the House of Kasumiōji

187 Ichigo Rages! The Assassin’s Secret

188 Duel! Amagai vs. Ichigo

189 The Fallen Shinigami’s Pride

204 Ichigo’s Seppuku Persuasion Strategy ☆

205 Thump! A Kemari Tournament Filled with Hollows

213 The Konso Cop Karakuraiser is Born

214 Karakuraiser’s Last Day

228 Summer! Sea! Swimsuit Festival!!

229 Cry of the Soul? The Rug Shinigami is Born!

230 A New Enemy! The Materialization of Zanpakutō

231 Byakuya, Disappearing with the Cherry Blossoms

232 Sode no Shirayuki vs. Rukia! Confused Heart

233 Zangetsu Becomes an Enemy

234 Renji Surprised?! The Two Zabimarus

235 Clash! Hisagi vs. Kazeshini

236 Release! The New Getsuga Tenshō

237 Suì-Fēng, Surrounding the Zanpakutō

238 Friendship? Hatred? Haineko & Tobiume

239 The Awakening Hyōrinmaru! Hitsugaya’s Fierce Fight

240 Byakuya’s Betrayal

241 For the Sake of Pride! Byakuya vs. Renji

242 Shinigami and Zanpakutō, Total Sortie

243 One-to-One Fight! Ichigo vs. Senbonzakura

244 The Long Awaited… Kenpachi Appears!

245 Pursue Byakuya! The Confused Gotei Divisions

246 Special Mission! Rescue Captain Commander Yamamoto!

247 Deceived Shinigami! The World Collapse Crisis

248 Dragon of Ice and Dragon of Flame! The Strongest Showdown!

249 Senbonzakura’s Bankai! Offense and Defense of the Living World

250 That Man, for the Sake of the Kuchiki

251 Dark History! The Worst Shinigami Is Born

252 Byakuya, the Truth Behind His Betrayal

253 Muramasa’s True Identity Revealed

254 Byakuya and Renji, the 6th Division Returns

255 Final Chapter – Zanpakutō The Alternate Tale

256 The Angered Byakuya! The Collapse of the Kuchiki House

257 A New Enemy! The True Nature of the Sword Fiends

258 Stray Snake, Tortured Monkey

259 Terror! The Monster That Lurks Underground

260 Conclusion!? Hisagi vs. Kazeshini

261 The Person with the Unknown Ability! Orihime Is Targeted

262 Haineko Cries! The Tragic Sword Fiend

263 Imprisonment?! Senbonzakura & Zabimaru

264 Battle of the Females? Katen Kyōkotsu vs. Nanao!

265 Evolution?! The Menace of the Final Sword Fiend

266 Ichigo vs. Ulquiorra, Resume

287 Side Story! Ichigo and the Magic Lamp

298 Film! Festival! Shinigami Film Festival!

299 Theatre Opening Commemoration! The Hell Verse: Prologue

303 Real World and Shinigami! The New Year Special!

304 Another Side Story! This Time’s Enemy Is a Monster!?

305 Delusion Roars! Hisagi, Towards the Hot Springs Inn!

311 The Soul Detective: Karakuraiser Takes Off Again!

312 Inauguration! The Brand New 2nd Division Captain!

313 The Man Who Risks His Life in the 11th Division!

314 Kon saw it! The Secret of a Beautiful Office Lady

315 Yachiru’s friend! The Shinigami of Justice Appears!

316 Toshirō Hitsugaya’s Holiday!

317 Unusual Incident in Seireitei?! Gotei 13 Invading Army Arc!

318 Renji vs. Rukia?! Battle With Comrades!

319 Ichigo’s Capture Net! Escape From Soul Society!

320 Gotei 13, Gathering in the Real World!

321 Showdown of Mutual Self, Ikkaku vs. Ikkaku!

322 Clash! Rukia vs. Rukia!

323 Protect Ichigo! Nozomi’s Determination

324 Recapture Seireitei! The Captains Move!

325 For the Sake of the Believers! Byakuya vs. Hitsugaya!

326 The Two Hinamori, Hitsugaya’s Resolution

327 Pride of the Kuchiki Family! Byakuya vs. Byakuya!

328 Defeat Kageroza! Shinigami, All-Out War!

329 The Forbidden Research…Nozomi’s Hidden Secret!

330 I Want to Live…! Nozomi’s Zanpakutō

331 For the Sake of Fighting! The Awakened Nozomi!

332 The Most Evil Reigai, Appearing in the Real World!

333 Destroy Nozomi!? Genryusai’s Decision!

334 The Depleting Reiatsu! Ichigo, Death Struggle of the Soul!

335 Hiding in the Dangai? Another Ichigo?!

336 Pursue Kageroza! Technological Development Department, Infiltration!

337 The Developer of the Modified Souls

338 Kon’s Thoughts, Nozomi’s Thoughts

339 Protect Ichigo! The Bonds of Friends!

340 Reigai vs. Original, The Fierce Fighting for Gambled Pride!

341 Invading Army Arc, Final Conclusion!

355 Shinigami at War! New Year in Seireitei Special!

Now, if you don’t mind, I’m going to soak my raw and bleeding fingers in liquid nitrogen. Nothing else will cool them down. All this typing definitely broke something deep in my metatarsals. And in my soul. But I do it for you, dear reader. All for you.

(featured image: Pierrot)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]