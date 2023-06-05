‘Bleach’ Filler List: All ‘Bleach’ Filler Episodes To Skip
Oh Bleach … you’re kind of the redheaded stepchild of the Big Three. Or orange-headed, more specifically. At your best, you have totally awesome fight scenes, amazingly complex characters, and a rich tapestry of sweet, sweet lore. At your worst, well, you’ve got a stuffed lion getting into random hijinks and fan service-y “beach day” episodes that no one who isn’t a horny teenage boy asked for.
So for fans of Bleach everywhere, I’m making a list of all of the individual episodes that you don’t need to watch. And believe me, there are A LOT of them. And I am going to list them all individually so you know exactly what episodes I’m talking about. Now if you wanna watch the whole show in order from beginning to end in a way that makes sense: consult here. This list here is gonna be all filler, no killer. Well … it might kill me to write it. There are going to be a lot of italics …
*cracks knuckles* Here we go!
- 33 Miracle! The Mysterious New Hero
- 50 The Reviving Lion
- 64 New School Term, Renji Has Come to the Material World?!
- 65 Creeping Terror, the Second Victim
- 66 Breakthrough! The Trap Hidden in the Labyrinth
- 67 Death Game! The Missing Classmate
- 68 True Identity of the Devil, the Secret Which Is Revealed
- 69 Bounts! The Soul Hunters!
- 70 Rukia’s Return! Revival of the Substitute Team!
- 71 The Moment of Collision! An Evil Hand Draws Near to the Quincy
- 72 Water Attack! Escape from the Shutdown Hospital
- 73 Gathering Bounts! The Man Who Makes His Move
- 74 Memories of an Eternally Living Clan
- 75 Earth-Shattering Event at 11th Squad! The Shinigami Who Rises Again
- 76 Crashing Force! Fried vs. Zangetsu
- 77 Unfading Grudge! The Shinigami whom Kenpachi Killed
- 78 Shocking Revelations for the 13 Divisions!! The Truth Buried in History
- 79 Yoshino’s Decision of Death
- 80 Assault from a Formidable Enemy! A Tiny Final Line of Defense?!
- 81 Hitsugaya Moves! The Attacked City
- 82 Ichigo vs. Dalk! Appearance of the Faded Darkness
- 83 Grey Shadow, the Secret of the Dolls
- 84 Dissension in the Substitute Team? Rukia’s Betrayal
- 85 Deadly Battle of Tears! Rukia vs. Orihime
- 86 Rangiku Dances! Slice the Invisible Enemy!
- 87 Byakuya Is Summoned! The Gotei 13 Start to Move
- 88 Annihilation of the Lieutenants!? Trap in the Underground Cave
- 89 Rematch?! Ishida vs. Nemu
- 90 Renji Abarai, Bankai of the Soul!
- 91 Shinigami and Quincy, the Reviving Power
- 92 Invasion of the Shinigami World, Again
- 93 The Bount Assault! The Gotei 13 of Destructive Earthquake
- 94 Hitsugaya’s Decision! The Clash Approaches
- 95 Byakuya Takes the Field! Dance of the Wind-Splitting Cherry Blossoms
- 96 Ichigo, Byakuya, Kariya, The Battle of the Three Extremes!
- 97 Hitsugaya Strikes! Slice the Enemy in the Middle of the Forest
- 98 Clash! Kenpachi Zaraki vs. Maki Ichinose
- 99 Shinigami vs. Shinigami! The Uncontrollable Power
- 100 Suì-Fēng Dies? The Last of the Special Forces
- 101 Mayuri’s Bankai!! Sawatari: Clash of the Demon
- 102 The Last Quincy! The Exploding Power
- 103 Ishida, Exceeding the Limits to Attack!
- 104 10th Division’s Death Struggle! The Release of Hyōrinmaru
- 105 Kariya! Countdown to the Detonation
- 106 Life and Revenge! Ishida, the Ultimate Choice
- 107 The Swung-Down Edge! The Moment of Ruin
- 108 The Wailing Bount! The Last Clash
- 128 The Nightmare Arrancar! Team Hitsugaya moves out
- 129 The Swooping Descent of the Dark Emissary! The Propagation of Malice
- 130 The Invisible Enemy! Hitsugaya’s Merciless Decision
- 131 Rangiku’s Tears, the Sorrowful Parting of Brother and Sister
- 132 Hitsugaya, Karin, and Soccer Ball
- 133 Ikkaku: The Hot-Blooded Kendo Tale
- 134 The Beautiful Patissier, Yumichika!
- 135 Kon is Deceived! Rangiku on the Lookout…
- 136 Civil War in Hueco Mundo! Ulquiorra’s Death
- 137 The Malicious Battle, Aizen’s Trap
- 147 Forest of Menos! Search for the Missing Rukia
- 148 Ashido, The Soul Reaper Who Came from the Past
- 149 Through the Crumbling Forest, a Million Menos
- 168 The New Captain Appears! His Name Is Shūsuke Amagai
- 169 New Development, the Dangerous Transfer Student Appears!
- 170 Desperate Struggle Under the Moonlit Night, the Mysterious Assassin and Zanpakutō
- 171 Kenryū, the Profusion of Blooming Crimson Flowers
- 172 Kifune Goes to War! The Violent Wind That Rages
- 173 The Appearance of the Great Evil! The Darkness in the House of Kasumiōji
- 174 Break the Mirror’s Boundary! Ichigo’s Captivity
- 175 The Revenging Assassin, Ichigo is Targeted
- 176 Mystery! The Sword-Consuming Assassin
- 177 The Reversal of Rukia! The Rampaging Blade
- 178 The Nightmare Which is Shown, Ichigo’s Inside the Mirror
- 179 Confrontation!? Amagai vs. Gotei 13
- 180 The Princess’s Decision, the Sorrowful Bride
- 181 The 2nd Division Sorties! Ichigo is Surrounded
- 182 Amagai’s True Strength, the Released Zanpakuto！
- 183 The Darkness Which Moves! Kifune’s True Colors
- 184 Kira and Kifune, Offense and Defense of the 3rd Division
- 185 Ice and Flame! Fierce Fight of Amagai vs. Hitsugaya
- 186 Sortie Orders! Suppress the House of Kasumiōji
- 187 Ichigo Rages! The Assassin’s Secret
- 188 Duel! Amagai vs. Ichigo
- 189 The Fallen Shinigami’s Pride
- 204 Ichigo’s Seppuku Persuasion Strategy ☆
- 205 Thump! A Kemari Tournament Filled with Hollows
- 213 The Konso Cop Karakuraiser is Born
- 214 Karakuraiser’s Last Day
- 228 Summer! Sea! Swimsuit Festival!!
- 229 Cry of the Soul? The Rug Shinigami is Born!
- 230 A New Enemy! The Materialization of Zanpakutō
- 231 Byakuya, Disappearing with the Cherry Blossoms
- 232 Sode no Shirayuki vs. Rukia! Confused Heart
- 233 Zangetsu Becomes an Enemy
- 234 Renji Surprised?! The Two Zabimarus
- 235 Clash! Hisagi vs. Kazeshini
- 236 Release! The New Getsuga Tenshō
- 237 Suì-Fēng, Surrounding the Zanpakutō
- 238 Friendship? Hatred? Haineko & Tobiume
- 239 The Awakening Hyōrinmaru! Hitsugaya’s Fierce Fight
- 240 Byakuya’s Betrayal
- 241 For the Sake of Pride! Byakuya vs. Renji
- 242 Shinigami and Zanpakutō, Total Sortie
- 243 One-to-One Fight! Ichigo vs. Senbonzakura
- 244 The Long Awaited… Kenpachi Appears!
- 245 Pursue Byakuya! The Confused Gotei Divisions
- 246 Special Mission! Rescue Captain Commander Yamamoto!
- 247 Deceived Shinigami! The World Collapse Crisis
- 248 Dragon of Ice and Dragon of Flame! The Strongest Showdown!
- 249 Senbonzakura’s Bankai! Offense and Defense of the Living World
- 250 That Man, for the Sake of the Kuchiki
- 251 Dark History! The Worst Shinigami Is Born
- 252 Byakuya, the Truth Behind His Betrayal
- 253 Muramasa’s True Identity Revealed
- 254 Byakuya and Renji, the 6th Division Returns
- 255 Final Chapter – Zanpakutō The Alternate Tale
- 256 The Angered Byakuya! The Collapse of the Kuchiki House
- 257 A New Enemy! The True Nature of the Sword Fiends
- 258 Stray Snake, Tortured Monkey
- 259 Terror! The Monster That Lurks Underground
- 260 Conclusion!? Hisagi vs. Kazeshini
- 261 The Person with the Unknown Ability! Orihime Is Targeted
- 262 Haineko Cries! The Tragic Sword Fiend
- 263 Imprisonment?! Senbonzakura & Zabimaru
- 264 Battle of the Females? Katen Kyōkotsu vs. Nanao!
- 265 Evolution?! The Menace of the Final Sword Fiend
- 266 Ichigo vs. Ulquiorra, Resume
- 287 Side Story! Ichigo and the Magic Lamp
- 298 Film! Festival! Shinigami Film Festival!
- 299 Theatre Opening Commemoration! The Hell Verse: Prologue
- 303 Real World and Shinigami! The New Year Special!
- 304 Another Side Story! This Time’s Enemy Is a Monster!?
- 305 Delusion Roars! Hisagi, Towards the Hot Springs Inn!
- 311 The Soul Detective: Karakuraiser Takes Off Again!
- 312 Inauguration! The Brand New 2nd Division Captain!
- 313 The Man Who Risks His Life in the 11th Division!
- 314 Kon saw it! The Secret of a Beautiful Office Lady
- 315 Yachiru’s friend! The Shinigami of Justice Appears!
- 316 Toshirō Hitsugaya’s Holiday!
- 317 Unusual Incident in Seireitei?! Gotei 13 Invading Army Arc!
- 318 Renji vs. Rukia?! Battle With Comrades!
- 319 Ichigo’s Capture Net! Escape From Soul Society!
- 320 Gotei 13, Gathering in the Real World!
- 321 Showdown of Mutual Self, Ikkaku vs. Ikkaku!
- 322 Clash! Rukia vs. Rukia!
- 323 Protect Ichigo! Nozomi’s Determination
- 324 Recapture Seireitei! The Captains Move!
- 325 For the Sake of the Believers! Byakuya vs. Hitsugaya!
- 326 The Two Hinamori, Hitsugaya’s Resolution
- 327 Pride of the Kuchiki Family! Byakuya vs. Byakuya!
- 328 Defeat Kageroza! Shinigami, All-Out War!
- 329 The Forbidden Research…Nozomi’s Hidden Secret!
- 330 I Want to Live…! Nozomi’s Zanpakutō
- 331 For the Sake of Fighting! The Awakened Nozomi!
- 332 The Most Evil Reigai, Appearing in the Real World!
- 333 Destroy Nozomi!? Genryusai’s Decision!
- 334 The Depleting Reiatsu! Ichigo, Death Struggle of the Soul!
- 335 Hiding in the Dangai? Another Ichigo?!
- 336 Pursue Kageroza! Technological Development Department, Infiltration!
- 337 The Developer of the Modified Souls
- 338 Kon’s Thoughts, Nozomi’s Thoughts
- 339 Protect Ichigo! The Bonds of Friends!
- 340 Reigai vs. Original, The Fierce Fighting for Gambled Pride!
- 341 Invading Army Arc, Final Conclusion!
- 355 Shinigami at War! New Year in Seireitei Special!
Now, if you don’t mind, I’m going to soak my raw and bleeding fingers in liquid nitrogen. Nothing else will cool them down. All this typing definitely broke something deep in my metatarsals. And in my soul. But I do it for you, dear reader. All for you.
