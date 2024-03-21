We Don’t Have to Wait Another Lifetime for ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Part 3!

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is the sequel fans are going to be clamoring for. I thought I was going to wait for two more graduations, my retirement, and another lifetime for this arc to come to life, but I was wrong.

The return of Bleach is nostalgic, not because it raised me for over a decade. It feels like the homecoming to the proper ending we’ve all been dreaming of. We’ll get to see the third part of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War in 2024. But when exactly in 2024? There’s no news on that yet.

It doesn’t matter if you loved how the manga ended or not, because this long-awaited sequel fixes the weaker aspects of the fourth arc of the manga, which we were left with back in 2016.

Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, had to end the manga earlier than expected because of his failing health and shoulder injury. This left the manga’s conclusion with much to be desired, with such a historical series ending on a bad note. But we’re lucky to get modifications to the anime with Kubo himself involved in its production.

I can’t say the same for other series I love, like Game of Thrones, whose last two seasons my mind actively omits and denies. So what can we expect from the third part of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War?

Everybody’s begging for a backstory for the five noble families and the Soul Society, but I just want to know if there’s more to Ichigo’s bloodline that makes him so overpowered. I’m not saying he’s the strongest anime character in history because I’ll have knives raining down on me, but Ichigo can be transported into another anime world and solo the strongest character in that series.

