Is ‘Black Clover’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix?

This is your sign to start reading the manga if you can’t wait for the next season of Black Clover. We haven’t heard from the anime since 2021, and the manga still hasn’t wrapped up as of 2024.

Black Clover left off with Episode 170, after an epic battle between Asta and Liebe. The latter trusted Asta and decided to accept his offer of friendship from Asta willingly. It’s an endearing way to end the fourth season, but fans have been starving for content.

Studio Pierrot, the animation studio responsible for Black Clover, hasn’t given any hints regarding a fifth season anytime soon. You can forget about a Netflix release date for now since the fifth season of Black Clover isn’t set to return yet. It seems that most of the efforts of the studio are being directed toward Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. If you haven’t watched Bleach, now might be the time to give it a shot while you wait for season five of Black Clover.

What to watch while waiting for Black Clover season 5

me waiting for black clover anime comeback pic.twitter.com/t6BQr9dtju — king (@__fireforce) June 23, 2024

Many popular series are making their comeback in 2024, other than the cult classic Bleach. If adventure is what you’re after, look no further than Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, premiering on July 7, 2024. You’ll probably get your fill of magical sensibilities, comedy, and combat from that series alone.

Speaking of magic, season two of Mashle: Magic and Muscles came out during Winter 2024. If people watching this anime weren’t busy laughing their muscles off, then they probably couldn’t stop tapping to the anime’s catchy opening theme song. Asta and Mashle can agree on a couple of things: no magic, all muscles. Yet both of them still manage to defeat powerful sorcerers.

