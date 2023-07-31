I’m Obsessed With This Character in the ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer for season 2 of Loki, and thank Space Lizards, it’s finally here! The first season was a fun exploration of the titular character, offering new shades of Loki and letting Tom Hiddleston do what he does best. The series also introduced amazing new characters without losing focus on the God of Mischief.

As a fan of Loki, Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), I’m just so excited to see the three back in action in the trailer for season 2. We get to meet Ke Huy Quan’s OB and see more of the plot for season 2, which includes Loki getting yanked through time via “time slips.” Everyone looks a bit different in the trailer, but I’m currently obsessed with Sylvie’s new style in season 2.

Her character design in season 1 featured Loki’s color scheme mixed with a short curly bob that mirrored Loki’s own bob (click here for a deeper examination of Hiddleston’s wigs). Her season 2 look is very retro-chic and please, don’t let this trailer convince me to get bangs. I’m begging you.

Her hair might be due to the “pulled through time” thing, but I think that Sylvie is now coming into her own and showcasing her own style as a result. Something tells me we’re in for an interesting character arc as Sylvie establishes herself in this new world.

Sylvie is cool actually

(Disney+)

Our own Julia Glassman wrote about the treatment that Sylvie/Loki fans got last season when the reality is we could have a throuple! But a lot of Sylvie’s journey in season 1 was tied very closely with Loki’s arc. Mainly because she is a variant of him and vice versa. So their journeys obviously paralleled each other in many ways. I hope this different look for Sylvie means that she’s branching out from whatever Loki is doing.

Not that they are the same character, because even though they are versions of the same idea, they are very different. Sylvie’s new style gives me hope that she’s going to be a bigger part of her own story in season 2. Still, I love the two of them together and wouldn’t mind more of the same kind of dynamic that we had in season 1. We’ll have to wait until October to find out.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

