Edwina Sharma Is a Sweet Summer Child in ‘Bridgerton’

Bridgerton season 2 focuses on one of the show’s sweetest characters: Miss Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). But how old is Edwina?

Recommended Videos

In season 2, Edwina finds herself embroiled in a love triangle. She arrives in the Ton with her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) and her mother, Lady Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn), in the hopes of finding a husband.

Thanks to her charm and beauty, Edwina has no trouble at all landing a catch: Anthony Bridgerton. Despite Kate’s objections, Anthony proposes to Edwina, and the two prepare to marry.

However, at the altar, Edwina finds out something earth-shattering: Anthony and Kate are in love. Edwina runs away from the altar, and the wedding is called off.

How old is Edwina?

If Edwina seems a bit naive for not realizing that her sister and her fiancé are in love, you can surely forgive her—after all, she’s very young.

In Julia Quinn’s original Bridgerton novels, which the Netflix series is based on, Edwina is only 17 years old. The Netflix series never explicitly states her age, but given that Regency-era debutantes tended to be 17 or 18 years old, we can assume that Edwina’s age is true to the books.

But how does Edwina’s story end?

Edwina is saved by the Queen

In the end, Queen Charlotte saves the day, preserving not just Edwina’s reputation, but her marriage prospects.

After the wedding is called off, Queen Charlotte announces that it was her own idea to cancel it. That announcement dispels the scandal surrounding Anthony and Kate’s love, and makes Edwina a marriageable debutante again.

But that’s not all. Queen Charlotte also offers Edwina another possibility for marriage. She says she wants to introduce Edwina to a certain prince who’s looking for a wife. This prince, of course, is Charlotte’s grandnephew Prince Frederick of Prussia, who courted Daphne in season 1.

That’s right! Edwina might become a princess! We don’t find out what happens at the end of season 2—and I should note that the Netflix series diverges from the books in suggesting that Edwina might marry Frederick—but if she does marry him, it’ll be a fitting happy ending for a character who has a heart of gold.

Will Edwina drop in to visit in future Bridgerton episodes? Maybe. We may find out when the first half of season 3 drops on May 16.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more