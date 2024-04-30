Korra and Asami (Korrasami) in The Legend of Korra
Category:
TV

What Exactly Happened Between Korra and Asami Onscreen in ‘Legend of Korra’?

Image of Coco Poley
Coco Poley
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 04:43 pm

Most fans of the series Avatar: The Last Airbender also love its sequel, The Legend of Korra. In the TV series, Asami is one of Korra’s best friends: a powerful, sarcastic, and imposing teenager with a beautiful face. Do Asami and Korra kiss in The Legend of Korra?

Recommended Videos

Frenemies to crushes

Korra and Asami (Korrasami) in The Legend of Korra
(Nickelodeon)

From the beginning of Legend of Korra, the tension between Asami Sato and Avatar Korra is palpable. Asami had to become mature at an early age and is already an engineer by the time she is a teenager and meets Korra. Asami is skeptical of Korra’s easygoing nature, and Korra mistakes Asami for a demure girlfriend to Mako when she is anything but. Eventually, the two girls learn to trust and even lean on each other, as they face the problems of Republic City, their families, and growing up.

Queerbaiting in The Legend of Korra

Korra and Asami (Korrasami) in The Legend of Korra
(Nickelodeon)

“Queerbaiting” refers to plotlines and storylines that seem as if they might become an open LGBTQIA+ relationship or story, but never do. It’s a method that TV, film, and book writers have used for a long time to lure in queer audiences with no real fulfillment. Legend of Korra does seem to use this kind of storyline, since Korra and Asami are brought closer over time, flirt with each other, and have intimate and personal conversations that help one another heal through their trials.

The Avatar series never shied away from straight teenage romance in the original series or in Legend of Korra. Nickelodeon had no problem showing Asami kiss Mako, or writing in romantic entanglements for Aang, Katara, Sokka, Mei, and Zuko, just to name a few. Yet they prevented writers from putting in any onscreen affection between Korra and Asami because LGBTQIA+ relationships were deemed “mature.” Perhaps queerbaiting was not the writers’ intention, but the moratorium on a blatant relationship between queer characters was a letdown for audiences at the time.

Do Korra and Asami ever get to kiss in The Legend of Korra?

Korra and Asami at the end of Legend of Korra
(Nickelodeon)

Sadly the answer is no, they never kiss onscreen. Though Asami and Korra don’t get to kiss or confess their romantic feelings for each other in the animated Legend of Korra series, they do hold hands and go into the spirit world together in the final episode. Beyond this, we got canon confirmation from the writers that Korra and Asami aren’t just holding hands as friends, and that they are officially together. And, thankfully, this doesn’t mean that we can never see “Korrasami” as a couple!

Korra and Asami (Korrasami) kiss in the Dark Horse comic "Turf Wars Part One"
(Irene Koh/Dark Horse Comics)

As some compensation for all the so-subtle-it-was-hard-to-detect queer tension between Korra and Asami in the show, early on in the comic book The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars, we do finally get to see a Korrasami kiss. The comic book series is written by Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra writer Michael DiMartino and picks up quickly after the TV series ends. Illustrated by comics creator Irene Koh and well worth a read, it’s a direct canon continuation of Avatar Korra’s story. So go check it out and get all the blatant Korrasami you can read!

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

Post Tag:
Dark Horse Comics
Legend of Korra
The Legend of Korra
The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Under The Bridge’ Is a Compelling Miniseries About Teenage Violence
Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk in Under the Bridge
Category: TV
TV
‘Under The Bridge’ Is a Compelling Miniseries About Teenage Violence
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 30, 2024
Read Article When To Expect ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 3 If the Show Is Renewed
Rowan and Malakai in Heartbreak High season 2
Category: TV
TV
When To Expect ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 3 If the Show Is Renewed
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Knuckles’ Got His Own Time To Shine and It Is Glorious
Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) in the TV series 'Knuckles'
Category: TV
TV
‘Knuckles’ Got His Own Time To Shine and It Is Glorious
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Behold, I Have Seen the Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Too Racy for American Children
Bandit pretends to give birth to Bingo in a wading pool, wearing a baby carrier. Bluey and Lucky's dad look on.
Category: TV
TV
Behold, I Have Seen the Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Too Racy for American Children
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Jurassic World Chaos Theory’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More
A still from Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Category: TV
TV
‘Jurassic World Chaos Theory’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Under The Bridge’ Is a Compelling Miniseries About Teenage Violence
Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk in Under the Bridge
Category: TV
TV
‘Under The Bridge’ Is a Compelling Miniseries About Teenage Violence
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 30, 2024
Read Article When To Expect ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 3 If the Show Is Renewed
Rowan and Malakai in Heartbreak High season 2
Category: TV
TV
When To Expect ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 3 If the Show Is Renewed
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Knuckles’ Got His Own Time To Shine and It Is Glorious
Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) in the TV series 'Knuckles'
Category: TV
TV
‘Knuckles’ Got His Own Time To Shine and It Is Glorious
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Behold, I Have Seen the Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Too Racy for American Children
Bandit pretends to give birth to Bingo in a wading pool, wearing a baby carrier. Bluey and Lucky's dad look on.
Category: TV
TV
Behold, I Have Seen the Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Too Racy for American Children
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Jurassic World Chaos Theory’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More
A still from Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Category: TV
TV
‘Jurassic World Chaos Theory’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 30, 2024
Author
Coco Poley
Coco Poley is a freelance writer, prolific poet, and artist who has been writing professionally for seven years. When Coco isn't writing poetry and fiction, they are creating some form of art or roller skating. You can find Coco's features on comics, TV, games, software, and film across the web on The Stack Overflow blog, How-to Geek, Women Write About Comics, and Sidequest.Zone. Follow Coco's journey as an author or buy their art at http://linktr.ee/youcancallmecoco.