Ke Huy Quan’s ‘Loki’ Character Takes Us Back to His Roots

Fans have been ecstatic to see Key Huy Quan again. After winning an Oscar for his role as Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan has been making his climb back to stardom following years behind the scenes. Growing up, I was a fan of Quan as Shorty in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, and I missed him. Having him back in the limelight—with a new role in Marvel’s Loki, no less—feels like a long time coming.

What’s exciting about Quan’s role in Loki is that it seems to pay a bit of homage to Data, who used his inventions to get himself and his friends out of One-Eyed Willie’s traps in The Goonies. But this is also an amazing new character for Quan and all-around an exciting adventure for him to go on as an actor—and now I just want to meet OB!

The trailer for Loki season 2 dropped and it instantly sets up what is going on with Loki and Mobius. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) came back to the TVA in season 1 to find that Mobius (Owen Wilson) didn’t remember him. (Sad for those of us who want them to kiss.) What we got at the end of the season was Loki shocked at the events of meeting with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and left with a lot of unanswered questions. Season 2 seems to be dealing with the ramifications of these changes to the timeline as Loki is “time slipping” while in the TVA.

Quan is playing OB, who seems to be the man in charge of the “repairs & advancement” desk, and it looks like he has a lot of inventions to offer Loki and Mobius. Which reminds me a lot of Data!

He’s their repair guy!

Data was my favorite character in The Goonies and I always loved his inventions. What I immediately love about OB is that he’s trying to fix everything but also he’s a bit messy about it. Like duct-taping a helmet and telling Mobius it’s fine that it’s cracked. That to me is a perfect moment in this trailer, and Ke Huy Quan has the perfect energy for a role like OB! We don’t know much about his character beyond this trailer, though.

What we do get is a pretty rounded view of OB almost instantly from this first look. OB is sitting on his swing, descends from the ceiling, and is ready to help Loki and Mobius with their question. Seeing his excitement over Loki and Mobius showing him the time slip, saying he can’t help, but seeing him with Mobius later in the trailer? It has me excited for what kind of role OB is going to play in their journey.

Whether or not Quan will really venture outside of the TVA is something we’ll have to wait to see. Until we know more, seeing all three characters interacting with each other is beautiful and I can’t wait to see more when Loki season 2 premieres on October 6.

