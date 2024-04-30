When To Expect ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 3 If the Show Is Renewed

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed Heartbreak High arrived on April 11. After a particularly wild season finale, viewers will be anxious to know when season 3 might arrive.

Recommended Videos

Heartbreak High is a soft reboot of the Australian TV series of the same name. It follows the lives of several students attending Hartley High, exploring their various experiences with romance, friendship, discrimination, and substance abuse. The show’s first season achieved high critical acclaim, garnering much attention for its nuanced depiction of modern teen experiences, as well as for its diversity and representation. Season 2 continues to tackle mature but relatable topics, including slut-shaming, overcoming trauma, and abortion. It also continued the show’s positive neurodivergent representation as Quinn (Chloé Hayden) continues on her journey of self-discovery.

Season 2 received more mixed reviews than the first season, which isn’t surprising as it was unlikely the new season could eclipse the nearly flawless original season. Additionally, there were some minor problems, including how overstuffed the season felt and the dialing down of the teen angst and thrilling suspense from the first season. Still, Heartbreak High season 2 garnered high viewership, making it to Netflix’s Top 10 global TV show chart with 2.3 million views within days of its release.

When does Heartbreak High season 3 come out?

(Netflix)

Unfortunately, Heartbreak High season 3 will take some time to arrive. Netflix has yet to even officially renew the show for a third season. Meanwhile, even if season 3 does get the greenlight from the streamer, it likely won’t debut until 2025. Some viewers may have hoped for the season to arrive sooner, as the show doesn’t have a very long production period.

Heartbreak High season 1 reportedly only spent four months filming and premiered within seven months of wrapping filming. Similarly, season 2 began filming on May 28, 2023, and arrived on Netflix in early April of the following year. So, it could be possible for the show to release two seasons in the same year, if it released one season at the very beginning of the year and secured a speedy renewal and production commencement date for the other season. However, even after the critically acclaimed first season dropped, Heartbreak High waited a month to receive a season 2 renewal and waited until the following year to begin filming. Hence, no matter how quickly season 3 gets off the ground, it won’t be arriving anytime in 2024.

As for whether season 3 will happen, the show’s global stats are quite impressive, although it has faced stiff competition from other popular new Netflix series like Baby Reindeer, Dead Boy Detectives, and The Asunta Case. If it does nab a season 3 renewal, though, viewers shouldn’t have to much longer than 1–1.5 years for the new season to arrive for streaming.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more