‘I think that’s what I’ll start calling him’: Donald Trump allegedly almost gave Joe Biden a disgustingly insulting nickname

Donald Trump is no stranger to saying offensive things. In fact, his entire campaign says horrible things about people daily. But his latest insult towards President Joe Biden is gross and low, even by Trump’s standards.

TW: The R-slur is quoted as something that Trump said

In a piece published by The Atlantic, we were unfortunately taken inside the Trump campaign and on his plane. Allegedly, Trump was talking about Biden and said “The guy’s a r*tard. He’s r*tarded. I think that’s what I’ll start calling him.” The Atlantic reports that three people allegedly heard him say “R*tarded Joe Biden.”

This event allegedly took place back in June when Trump was on the high of winning and thought he had this election locked down. Then Joe Biden dropped out of the race and Kamala Harris took his spot on the ticket. In The Atlantic piece, insiders pointed out that they feared Trump would debut his new nickname for Biden publicly and were worried about losing voters.

While he did not use the slur towards Biden, it is a testament to who Trump is. I am of the generation that realized the R-slur was offensive and hurtful. I remember when people would use it on the playground and I remember when we all stopped.

At that time, I was a child. Meaning Trump was a full grown adult and should know better. But he is no stranger to mocking people and being hurtful and offensive. If anything, this would have probably ended up on the shirts of his beloved fanbase. They’d use it as fuel for their hate-filled fire. Luckily, allegedly sense could be talked into him in this one situation.

That’s not even a good insult!

The issue with Trump is that his insults just take cheap, offensive, and rude shots. So while we don’t have confirmation that he actually said this, I do believe this is the kind of jab he thinks is good. You can make fun of so many things and yet Trump and his lackies always go for something so hateful that you can’t imagine even thinking that way.

Why wouldn’t you make fun of the fact that this man loves ice cream and trains? It’s right there! make all the old man jokes you want. Instead, you…say a slur about him behind closed doors and allegedly threaten to use it on stage? How is that clever? It’s just offensive. No brain cells went into this.

But then again, he already mocked someone with a disability just because so are we surprised that he is throwing around the R-slur without thought or care? At the end of the day, Trump will say whatever he wants. At least in this instance, if true, he was convinced otherwise but even so, it would have just helped the Left as his insults do. But if we can go back to not using the R-slur regularly, that’d be great. I hear it far too much in the year of our Lord 2024.

