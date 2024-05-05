Star and Stripe using her quirk on Shigaraki
Category:
Anime

Have No Fear, Star and Stripe Is Here To Save Everyone in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 5, 2024 03:57 pm

Let’s quickly clear up any confusion about the USA’s No. 1 Pro Hero from My Hero Academia. She’s not the next Captain America, and her hero outfit isn’t inspired by Steve Rogers’ suit either.

Recommended Videos

The one who propelled Star and Stripe into becoming a hero is none other than her former mentor, All Might. She holds All Might in such high regard that even her hair is styled like his. Her admiration for All Might runs deep, not only because he was once her teacher. When Cathleen Bate was a young girl, her family was attacked by a robber with a quirk. The family was stuck in their car and was almost crushed to death before being rescued by All Might.

All Might, who was still an exchange student, appeared to save the family of four from the villains. Inspired by his heroism, Cathleen would follow in his footsteps and become the Star and Stripe we know today.

But she’s not just another All Might, either. A baddie who could stand on top of a fighter jet while commanding pilots deserves fewer comparisons to other heroes and more praise in her own right. Star and Stripe didn’t even wait for the US government’s go-ahead to be dispatched to Japan as soon as All Might requested help.

Star and Stripe has a strong sense of justice, with an overpowered quirk to back her heroics up. Have we ever seen any other hero in My Hero Academia summon a Jojo Stand out of thin air? I don’t think so, and that’s because Star and Stripe’s quirk can manipulate the properties of anything she touches, including herself. She’s so strong that the laws of science don’t apply to her at all.

(featured image: Bones Studio)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Star and Stripes’ Quirk Defies the Laws of Physics in ‘My Hero Academia’
Star and Stripe confronting Shigaraki in My Hero Academia season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
Star and Stripes’ Quirk Defies the Laws of Physics in ‘My Hero Academia’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 5, 2024
Read Article Where Does ‘My Hero Academia’ Take Place?
My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
Where Does ‘My Hero Academia’ Take Place?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 4, 2024
Read Article Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3
Kazehaya and Sawako in Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3
Category: Anime
Anime
Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 4, 2024
Read Article Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why
Yuta on the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 poster
Category: Anime
Anime
Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 3, 2024
Read Article Crunchyroll’s Massive Celebration of All Things ‘Ani-May’ Is Back
Image of Anya, Bond, and Yor in a scene from 'Spy Family.' Anya has one arm around Bond and is raising a fist in the air cheering. bond is wearing a bow tie and looking happy, and Yor is in the foreground, also looking happy.
Category: Anime
Anime
Crunchyroll’s Massive Celebration of All Things ‘Ani-May’ Is Back
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Star and Stripes’ Quirk Defies the Laws of Physics in ‘My Hero Academia’
Star and Stripe confronting Shigaraki in My Hero Academia season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
Star and Stripes’ Quirk Defies the Laws of Physics in ‘My Hero Academia’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 5, 2024
Read Article Where Does ‘My Hero Academia’ Take Place?
My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
Where Does ‘My Hero Academia’ Take Place?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 4, 2024
Read Article Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3
Kazehaya and Sawako in Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3
Category: Anime
Anime
Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 4, 2024
Read Article Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why
Yuta on the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 poster
Category: Anime
Anime
Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 3, 2024
Read Article Crunchyroll’s Massive Celebration of All Things ‘Ani-May’ Is Back
Image of Anya, Bond, and Yor in a scene from 'Spy Family.' Anya has one arm around Bond and is raising a fist in the air cheering. bond is wearing a bow tie and looking happy, and Yor is in the foreground, also looking happy.
Category: Anime
Anime
Crunchyroll’s Massive Celebration of All Things ‘Ani-May’ Is Back
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 3, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.