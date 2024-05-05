Let’s quickly clear up any confusion about the USA’s No. 1 Pro Hero from My Hero Academia. She’s not the next Captain America, and her hero outfit isn’t inspired by Steve Rogers’ suit either.

The one who propelled Star and Stripe into becoming a hero is none other than her former mentor, All Might. She holds All Might in such high regard that even her hair is styled like his. Her admiration for All Might runs deep, not only because he was once her teacher. When Cathleen Bate was a young girl, her family was attacked by a robber with a quirk. The family was stuck in their car and was almost crushed to death before being rescued by All Might.

All Might, who was still an exchange student, appeared to save the family of four from the villains. Inspired by his heroism, Cathleen would follow in his footsteps and become the Star and Stripe we know today.

But she’s not just another All Might, either. A baddie who could stand on top of a fighter jet while commanding pilots deserves fewer comparisons to other heroes and more praise in her own right. Star and Stripe didn’t even wait for the US government’s go-ahead to be dispatched to Japan as soon as All Might requested help.

Star and Stripe has a strong sense of justice, with an overpowered quirk to back her heroics up. Have we ever seen any other hero in My Hero Academia summon a Jojo Stand out of thin air? I don’t think so, and that’s because Star and Stripe’s quirk can manipulate the properties of anything she touches, including herself. She’s so strong that the laws of science don’t apply to her at all.

(featured image: Bones Studio)

