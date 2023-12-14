Kick Those Cursed Spirits With Stylin’ ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Merch!

Gege Akutami only published a few short works before starting his dark fantasy series Jujutsu Kaisen. Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori as he traverses the world of curses and Jujutsu, which began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018. Today, the popular manga series is over 20 volumes long and has been adapted into a popular anime, currently in its second season.

If you’re looking for Jujutsu Kaisen gifts, or merch, there is a lot to choose from. So, we’ve done some of the work for you. We’ve rounded up the 10 best pieces of Jujutsu Kaisen merch out there!

Jujutsu Kaisen heat reactive color changing mug

(Target/Just Funky’s)

A heat-change coffee mug is a perfect gift for anime and coffee lovers. At first glance, Just Funky’s officially licensed JJK heat-reactive mug features a detailed character design of the Tiger of West Junior High. But, when you add your favorite hot drink, the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, appears next to Yuji, as well as a red pattern mimicking a curse. The real question is: Will consuming the mug’s contents turn you into the next vessel for the Sukuna curse?

Megumi Fushiguro Divine Dogs T-Shirt

(Wolf & Bear)

There are a lot of anime t-shirts. However, only some of those options are sustainable. I love Wolf & Bear’s Divine Dogs tee, depicting the white and black twin wolf shikigami and the sorcerer who summons them, Megumi Fushiguro, because it’s a sustainable option. Wolf & Bear’s sustainability focus is bringing “all production to the local market” to shorten delivery distances, as long delivery distances are “a major carbon emitter in the global print-on-demand industry.”

Gojo Satoru Body Pillowcase

(DejavYOU)

Satoru Gojo’s death was the death anime viewers didn’t expect to happen. Don’t worry, though. With this body pillow of the strongest (and hottest?) Jujutsu sorcerer, Gojo will survive in your dreams. And since Akutami has hinted at his resurrection, dream hard. Get the pillowcase from Walmart (unfortunately, the body pillow is not included).

“Lost in Paradise” Jujutsu Kaisen oversized blanket hoodie

(AnimeDwarf)

Growing up in Southern California, I was jealous of the jackets that my high school’s water polo team wore on cold mornings. They looked like the coziest thing in the world, and I wanted one. All these years later, I’ve finally found my answer: AnimeDwarf’s “LOST IN PARADISE” oversized blanket hoodie, with a lightweight sherpa inner lining. Inspired by the first ending theme song of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation, the hoodie is perfect for cold-blooded anime fans.

Cursed Corpse plush hat

(eBay/wonderfulth-77)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Cursed Corpses are like golems. Both creatures are inanimate objects endowed with life by a sorcerer, which allows them to act independently from their creator until the cursed energy runs out. Cursed Corpse merch is some of the best JJK merch on the market; however, my favorite item is a hat of one of the Principal of Tokyo Jujutsu High Masamichi Yaga’s cursed dolls, Cathy. Although this hat is no longer in production, a number are available secondhand on sites like eBay.

JJK x Hello Kitty scrunchies

(BoxLunch)

People with long hair can always use more hair accessories. A perfect gift for fans of the anime series is the Jujutsu Kaisen x Hello Kitty and Friends scrunchy set, which comes with two satin scrunchies adorned with an allover print of characters like Panda, Kuromi, Megumi, Badtz-Maru, Satoru Gojo, and Cinnamoroll, and a velvet scrunchy with metal bow and the Tokyo Jujutsu High crest. Exclusively from BoxLunch.

Chibi Gojo Satoru X Cinnamoroll T-Shirt

(Hot Topic)

Negative emotions would be eradicated if everything were as cute as this Jujutsu Kaisen x Hello Kitty and Friends tee depicting Chibi Gojo Satoru donning a Cinnamoroll hair clip and Cinnamoroll dressed up as Gojo. Yup, this tee is so adorable that wearing it eliminates the need for Jujutsu sorcerers to engage in the exorcism business.

Itadori and Megumi slides

(atsuko)

Atsuko is run by the store’s namesake herself, Atsuko, and her furry friend, Nuki. If you’d love to support a woman-run company while getting awesome anime merch, atsuko is a great option. These Itadori and Megumi slides are perfect to slip your feet into after a long day.

Jujutsu Kaisen Crocs

(Crocs)

After a long day of battling curses, you need something comfy for your feet. If the slides above aren’t your style, get a pair of Jujutsu Kaisen Crocs before they sell out. We’re closing in on the end of 2023, and Crocs are no longer considered dorky.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (Ultimate Edition)

(Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s 3D action brawler, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash ($59.99), is the first game based on the JJK IP, and it comes out on February 2, 2024. In Cursed Clash, players defend humanity against the Curses alongside the best sorcerers at Tokyo’s Jujutsu High, including Itadori, Fushiguro, Satoru, Nobara Kugisaki, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, Panda, and the legendary King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Even better, Cursed Clash is a cross-platform game, playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via STEAM.

The Ultimate Edition is the perfect gift for the otaku who has it all. It includes the video game, the “hidden inventory/premature death,” an “anime ending theme 1 outfit set,” Jujusta 2024, and a digital art book and soundtrack.

(featured image: MAPPA and AnimeDwarf/Hot Topic/atsuko/DejavYou/BoxLunch)

