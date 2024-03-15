Meet Yoriichi Tsugikuni From ‘Demon Slayer,’ a.k.a. Muzan’s Worst Nightmare

Imagine being so powerful that you’re able to instill fear in the many hearts of Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon Slayer. If Muzan had just left Yoriichi Tsugikuni’s family alone, he wouldn’t have lived in fear for centuries.

Although Yoriichi himself was kind and merciful, the world of the Demon Slayer is undeniably cruel. He was born during the Sengoku Period as a twin brother to Michikatsu Tsukiguni, who would later become Upper Moon One.

Unlike his brother, Yoriichi was viewed as the less desirable twin in his father’s eyes because of his unique birthmark. But he would prove to be a prodigy swordsman who is able to see through the transparent world. This talent made him sensitive to the movements of others and allowed him to strike precisely. Michikatsu would grow resentful toward his brother, who was innately talented.

Even after Yoriichi left his family home so that his twin could inherit everything, Michikatsu only became even more hateful of his brother. Yoriichi, during his travels, would meet a woman named Uta, and they would fall in love and marry. This would’ve been a happily ever after if it weren’t for demons.

Uta and her child would be killed by a demon while Yoriichi was away. If there’s anything a good anime teaches you, it’s to never mess with the protagonist’s family. Because those villains are fated to receive miserable deaths.

Yoriichi, in grief, would become a Demon Slayer. He became the inventor of the Sun Breathing technique, also known as the origin of all the breathing styles in Demon Slayer. This would be passed on and modified to suit the strengths of other talented swordsmen, also known as the Hashira.

But in addition to Yoriichi’s strength, he was also capable of seeing through the Transparent World. Think of somebody who has eyes that work like X-ray machines. So it didn’t matter that Muzan had multiple hearts and brains, because Yoriichi was able to see them all. Muzan would leave this encounter severely traumatized.

The only thing that could put Yoriichi down was time itself. While fighting his brother, who became Kokushibo, Yoriichi fought at maximum strength. But while Kokushibo waited for his brother to strike, Yoriichi couldn’t because he died of old age in battle.

I’ll be waiting for a better character death than that. He died standing in full power, with his opponent unable to land a single blow. It’s a great way to go out, but Yoriichi didn’t ask for any of this. He just wanted to be with his family, who were tragically taken from him by demons.

Before his death, he was able to befriend the Kamado family, who showed him kindness by welcoming him to their home. This is the reason why Yoriichi’s hanafuda earrings would make their way to Tanjiro’s possession, as they had been passed down by his family for generations along with the Sun Breathing technique.

