‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Keeps Breaking Our Hearts

Nobody could be more traumatized than the readers and anime viewers of Jujutsu Kaisen. Other than Itadori Yuji himself, who watched one of his closest friends die in a rather graphic way just minutes after his teacher did. Yuji is stronger than many because he kept fighting the curse that is Mahito despite the two tragic deaths he just had to witness, even if this charge was induced by rage.

Mahito was catching hands from Yuji after all that he’d done to Kugisaki Nobara and Nanami Kento, but what exactly did Mahito do? How did Nobara, who seemed fine for a moment, die that terribly?

To clarify, even the Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s 127th chapter says that Nobara still has a fighting chance despite her gruesome “death.” Although the chances are slim, her survival rate “isn’t zero.” But Nobara’s final moments were difficult to follow because everything happened so fast. Nobara arrived at the same corridor of Shibuya Station as Yuji, who was fighting the real Mahito.

Mahito’s body double ran past the real Mahito to confuse both Yuji and Nobara. This allowed the real Mahito to land a hit on Nobara’s face, resulting in the disfiguration of the left side of Nobara’s face and her subsequent collapse.

This was all planned by Mahito so that Yuji would lose his morale, but he also found Nobara to be a real threat. Nobara’s cursed technique isn’t just physical, but it also allows her to pierce her opponent’s soul. Mahito was injured after Nobara used her cursed technique on him, prompting him to call her his “natural enemy.” Mahito then retreated from Nobara and tried to reunite with his real body, using the opportunity to kill Nobara.

Nobara Kugisaki will be remembered as a loud and spirited girl who is adept at her cursed technique and great in battle. She went down swinging at Mahito and injured him well enough for Yuji, and later Todo Aoi, to take down. Nobara’s not gone, she just needs some shut-eye. At least that’s what I’m telling myself.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]