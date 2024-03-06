Gojo’s Battle Against Toji Is One of My Favorite Fights in All of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Satoru Gojo often gets mistaken for Jujutsu Kaisen’s main character. It’s expected of the strongest sorcerer in the series, but his fight against Toji Fushiguro shocked everybody who hasn’t read the manga before.

Recommended Videos

Toji, despite having no cursed energy, went toe-to-toe against Satoru with his brute strength. Toji is physically gifted thanks to his Heavenly Restriction, but to be able to defeat and kill the strongest sorcerer of the modern era still takes a lot of dedication and skill.

This fight takes place in the fourth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season (Episode 27 of the entire series). This epic clash between these two grossly powerful characters gave us one of the best fight scenes in the series.

Toji just defeated Suguru Geto and had to hunt his next target. Satoru proved difficult to defeat, but Toji was not a normal assassin. Arguably, if Toji had confirmed his kill, Satoru would’ve been long dead in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s timeline wouldn’t be the same. Yuji and Yuta would be dead, Megumi’s fate would be unknown, and there wouldn’t be a story to tell. But Gojo Satoru survived and became stronger after his ordeal with Toji. It was during this time that Satoru learned how to use the reverse curse technique and, later on, hollow purple.

What didn’t kill him made him stronger. But it had to take Gojo Satoru a near-death experience for him to get a full grasp of Limitless.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]