Is Miguel Set to Make a Return in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

The latest sorcerer in a long line of sorcerers to face up to the King of the Curses, Sukuna himself appears to be Miguel. We met Miguel back in Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High serving as one of Geto Suguru’s commanders—a position worthy of a sorcerer who is strong enough to take on Gojo Satoru.

Miguel is one of the strongest Jujutsu sorcerers; his powers and abilities are praised even by Satoru. In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Miguel serves as one of Suguru’s commanders and wishes to see the latter crowned king. Of course, these plans come crashing down and Miguel’s life takes a very different turn. When Suguru’s plan fails, Satoru tasks Miguel with taking Yuta Okkotsu back to his home country, Kenya, to train the immensely powerful boy.

Since then Miguel has not been seen, but given what the spoilers for the upcoming chapter 254 are saying, it looks like the Kenyan sorcerer is ready to rejoin the fight.

What are Miguel’s Powers?

Along with immense combat power and stamina, enough to even go toe-to-toe with Satoru for a while, Miguel had a deep well of Cursed Energy as well as a strong understanding of Manipulation, making him an excellent choice to mentor Yuta given the latter’s enormous amount of Cursed Energy, bigger even than Satoru’s.

What made him such an intriguing opponent against Satoru during Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was his Black Rope, a Cursed tool weaved by his family throughout generations that could disrupt and cancel out other Cursed Techniques. This allowed him to disrupt Satoru’s Limitless Technique and land a physical blow on hi— something that would be impossible for many other sorcerers and is the reason Miguel was chosen to hold him at bay. Jujutsu Kaisen creator, Gege Akutami, reportedly noted that Miguel is the MVP of the battle known as the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.

The only downfall of this was that, the more it was used, the more it wore away, and in his fight against Satoru, Miguel ended up using all of the rope that had taken his family decades to make. When confronting Satoru with this during the fight, Satoru did not care, the irony of this being, that it was one of the few tools that could be used to free him from the Prison Realm he became trapped in.

It was Satoru who commanded that Miguel take Yuta under his wing, and his training shows because Yuta returns at the end of the ‘Shibuya Incident’ arc immensely more powerful than when we last saw him. Now, it looks like Miguel will make a return intervening just in time to save Ui Ui and Kusakabe from Sukuna, potentially setting him up as the next sorcerer to take on the King of Curses.

(featured image: MAPPA)

