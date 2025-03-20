‘Horrible, heartless’: Bill Burr stopped an interview to rant about Elon Musk

Bill Burr will take the time to yell about people he does not like. That includes stopping his talk show interview with Jimmy Fallon to complain about Elon Musk.

Fallon was talking with Burr about the title of his stand up special, Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years. The two talked about how it was the mid-life idea that you couldn’t just drop dead of natural causes yet and both Fallon and Burr talked about death as a result. Which somehow led him to a rant about Musk.

Recently, Burr has taken his promotional tour for his stand up special and Broadway show, Glengarry Glen Ross, as a means to complain about the billionaires and Republican pundits trying to comment on him and his comment. Never forget Burr coming for Ben Shapiro. But Burr’s ire this time around was solely on Musk and billionaires like him.

“It’s a positive time, Jimmy. Billionaires are not happy having a billion dollars,” he said. “Why does Elon Musk dress like he just got out of a Hot Topic? I am so sick of that guy trying to rewrite his origin story like he was Matthew McConaughey pulling into the high school.” Honestly that’s a pretty sick Dazed and Confused joke.

He went on to call Musk an “[explicative] nerd” and said that “nobody banged you and now you have hair plugs in your laminated face.” He went on to talk about how we should have focused our feminist views on the nerds after the rise of men like Musk. “I don’t get it. My whole life, feminists were focusing on frat boys and guys with their hats on backwards, and they left the nerds alone. And now look at ’em. They’ve got people wearing adult diapers driving 18-wheelers trying to get Crocs to the box store on time. They’re horrible, heartless people,” Burr said.

“And then, for some reason, if you say that, you’re like a communist. And then we’re in bed with the Russians,” he said. “I don’t get any of it. None of it makes sense.”

Burr often says things that take a minute to understand what he’s trying to get at. Not in a bad way but in a way where he shocks you and then makes you think about what he is saying. He’s right. “Nerds” like Musk are actively harming Americans and we as a society gave men like him and Mark Zuckerberg platforms to do so.

Burr using his own comedy special’s promotional tour to just pop off against those who called him “woke” or are billionaires doing more harm than good is kind of iconic of him. I didn’t NOT like Burr before but this is honestly a change that I did not see coming for me. If he’s willing to pop off on The Tonight Show for two full minutes of his time, then I’m going to have to listen. Because he’s right and he should say so.

