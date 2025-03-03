Ben Shapiro is taking on Bill Burr. Oh……buddy…

Why would you ever actively try to fight Bill Burr? Do you want to be embarrassed?!

Ben Shapiro wrote a written response on The Daily Wire to Bill Burr, saying that he was angry that the comedian has “gone woke.” Burr. The man whose entire bit is a satirical look at marginalized groups and a take down of the Nazi rhetoric present in our current administration? Just tell me you don’t understand Burr and move on, Shapiro.

Look, everyone doesn’t have to love Burr. It’s taken me a long while to come around on his style of stand-up and even then, I tend to like his performances in things written by other people versus his own jokes. But I also recognize that his brand of comedy takes a level of intellect to understand what he is saying. You can understand his jokes and not like them (that’s more the side of things I fall on) but men like Shapiro clearly take them at face value.

Hence Shapiro’s “shock” that Burr went “woke.” He’s always been woke, you just have to use your brain cells to understand the point he’s making with his stand up. Shapiro outlined a show that Burr did in Florida where Shapiro claimed that Burr called the audience “anti-gay racists.” Shapiro then wrote that it wasn’t true of Florida because the state has “many Hispanics, blacks, and Jews” that live there. Note that Shapiro did not capitalize the Black community he was speaking for.

“Burr has become woke. Over time, I think he became embarrassed that many people on the right thought he was very funny, so he decided he was going to go woke.” Shapiro then went on to comment on Burr’s comments on the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, misrepresenting what Burr actually said on the matter. “Burr openly cheered the murder of the UnitedHealthcare executive because he says CEOs should live in fear if they don’t act in the way that he would have them act — in a system that he has no fixes for, by the way.”

Coming for Bill Burr ended exactly as you think it did

Burr spoke with the The New York Times recently and addressed Shapiro talking about him. His response was short, sweet, and a cut down of Shapiro. “All he knew is if he put ‘woke’ on what I said, he would make more money,” Burr said. “I don’t know who he is” but then Burr went on to call Shapiro a name

Shapiro was commenting on Burr’s comments given on Monday Morning Podcast when Thompson was shot on the streets of Manhattan. Burr said that the lack of empathy from the general public on his death highlighted a general upset with insurance companies and how they treat their clients.

Burr said “the incredible lack of empathy from the general public about this because of how these insurance companies treat people when they at their most vulnerable, after we’ve all given them our money every [bleeping] month, and now we finally need you and all you do is deny us.”

He clarified that he did not condone murder, just understanding the general reaction to the news about Thompson. Shapiro wrote his piece taking on Burr and honestly, if Bill Burr called me a name like that, I would never publish another thing but hey, we all know that Shapiro doesn’t have enough self-awareness to stop.



