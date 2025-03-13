‘Why are we so afraid of this guy who can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag?’: Bill Burr strikes again, taking on Elon Musk

Comedian Bill Burr is one guy you don’t want coming after you. Ben Shapiro tried and failed and now Burr is coming for Elon Musk.

Burr’s new comedy special for Hulu titled Drop Dead Years is coming out and Burr is promoting it. Which is how he ended up on NPR’s Fresh Air. While there, he shared his less than kind thoughts about Musk and honestly, I would expect nothing less from the comedian.

“I’m trying to get regular people to stop yelling at each other and realize that it’s a select few group of nerds eating raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts and competing with each other to have the biggest infinity pool and the rest of us are getting pushed down,” Burr said. “They’ve politicized the whole stupid thing and we’re falling for it.”

Burr said he was talking about Musk point blank. He went on to talk about Musk’s hand gesture at the inauguration of President Trump that many pointed out looked like a Nazi salute from the time of the Third Reitch.

“I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration!” Burr went on to say that this is why he doesn’t like liberals. “Liberals have no teeth whatsoever. They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!’ I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face? Who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn’t he leave? Why are we so afraid of this guy who can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag?”

Bill Burr isn’t afraid to speak his mind

Recently, Burr was in the news for coming for Right-Wing failed screenwriter turned news YouTuber Ben Shapiro. Shapiro claimed that Burr went “woke” and that was obviously the wrong move to take against Burr.

In all honesty, I am glad that comedy is taking this turn. That is what good comedians do. When the world feels dark and scary, they are supposed to put a spotlight on the terrifying nonsense and call it out. That’s exactly what Burr is doing by taking on Musk.

None of us voted for Elon Musk. He somehow is heavily involved in the daily routine of our government without any American citizen voting to put him there. We have the right to call this stuff out as Americans but especially in this case as Musk is dismantling our government systems and is doing so without our approval.

Burr’s comments on both Musk and Shapiro do give me hope because it means that comedians are afraid to call out what is happening. With so much nonsense going on in the world, it is kind of nice to know that Burr is going to still call things out as he sees them. Including pointing out that Musk could not even fight his way out of a paper bag.

