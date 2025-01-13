‘History of making things worse’: Trump’s family tears into the president-elect’s leadership skills

The president-elect’s niece and vocal critic, Mary Trump, expressed her disappointment at her uncle in what she perceived to be politically divisive rhetoric.

Mary Trump, who is a psychologist, wrote about the recent wildfire that engulfed the southern part of California. She didn’t hold any punches back against her uncle, who is poised to be president again on the 20th of January. “Donald Trump—is terrible in a crisis.” She was particularly critical about Donald Trump’s comments against Governor Gavin Newsom. The California governor had to respond to the president-elect’s divisive messaging on social media at a time of great crisis.

Although Newsom refused to comment further on Donald Trump’s online posts, the attacks against Newsom have not ceased online. Elon Musk, Trump’s most notable ally, has also been busy lambasting Gavin Newsom for his disaster response to the wildfire. Nevertheless, Newsom invited Trump to visit California amid the tragedy in a cry for unity.

From bad to worse

Aside from calling her uncle ill-advised, Mary Trump pressed her criticism ever further. She wrote, “He has, in fact, a long, sordid history of making things worse.” Mary Trump then listed down the natural disasters that Donald Trump had to respond to during his first presidency. She evaluated his course of action and his apparent shortcomings. Mary Trump briefly spoke about Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Dorian and criticized him for incompetence. Despite her scathing words about the two disasters, which happened in 2017 and 2019, respectively, Mary Trump reserved her worst for her uncle’s COVID-19 response.

Donald Trump’s niece accused him of politicizing the use of masks and being lax with handling the threat of the virus. Due to the president’s response, Mary Trump believes that it directly caused thousands of Americans to die during the pandemic. Needless to say, Mary Trump is not confident that her uncle would give those who oppose him the help they need. Instead, she assumed that he would peddle conspiracy theories and misinformation to foster division.

