‘Voters knew it was going to more dangerous’: Trump’s family tears into his second term plans

While the some of Trump’s immediate family is content t0 (and rewarded for) going along with the president-elect’s plans, some have broken from the mould.

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump has harsh words to describe her uncle’s upcoming administration, and has referred to it as a “regime.” Mary Trump has been critical of Donald Trump in the past, though “critical” may be an understatement – considering she once published a book revealing that her uncle paid someone to take his SAT’s for him.

Mary Trump’s invective against her estranged relative still holds strong, and in an interview with The Daily Beast, she issued a stern warning for Trump’s second term. “He doesn’t have to appease anybody,” said Mary Trump of her uncle. “He’s not running for re-election. He doesn’t have to play any games. He doesn’t have to stay within the lines.” It’s this “nothing to lose” quality that Mary Trump believes will prove to be the most dangerous aspect of Donald Trump’s second term – and that the president elect will seek to accomplish his most polarizing and damaging agenda yet.

If Trump’s own words are to be considered, she isn’t wrong. Trump has frequently touted his “mass deportation” plan to forcibly remove millions of undocumented migrants from U.S. soil – and his intention to use America’s military to do it. According to a recent report, the deportation plan could cause more harm to the nation’s economy than the Great Recession that occurred between 2007 and 2009. The financial and logistical cost of the plan will be staggering, and according to the report, the resulting 7.4% drop in the GDP will the cause the U.S. economy “not grow at all”.

Trump’s administration is set to take aim at the rights of its citizens as well. While Trump has promised to be a protector of women “whether they like it or not,” the ACLU has warned that the president-elect’s administration will cause devastation for women and the LGBTQ community at large. The organization fears that Trump will use his political influence in order to role back abortion rights across the nation, as well as the civil rights of trans Americans. Considering Trump spent millions on anti-trans ads alone during his campaign, that community is all but certain to face continued political persecution.

Mary Trump argues that Trump’s Cabinet choices will grant him the ability to enact some of his most draconian policies yet. She says that Trump’s second administration is “already is more dangerous than the first one as we see by his appointments and his nominations to key positions in the executive branch and then Cabinet positions.” Trump’s choice of Cabinet is dubious indeed, and includes multiple people under investigation for sex offenses. Trump has also tapped an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and a celebrity T.V. doctor for key public health positions. His pick for the chair of intelligence has been accused of parroting Russian propaganda, while his U.S. Navy chair pick has no military experience whatsoever.

The “depressing part” Mary Trump adds is that “everybody in corporate media,” “the Republican Party,” and even a “significant percentage of Donald’s voters” knew that Trump’s administration would be “more dangerous” than before, and yet Donald Trump was able to win anyway. “And yet here we are,” she concludes. Here we are indeed, for the next four years. Mary Trump tried to warn America once before, but America didn’t listen, now, she argues, American will suffer the consequences.

