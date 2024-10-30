‘There’s never been an event so beautiful’: Donald Trump refuses to address Puerto Rico insults and ignorantly praises Madison Square Garden rally

Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden event stoked backlash after one of their speakers insulted Puerto Rico. Despite the racist rhetoric throughout the event, Trump thought of the rally as a success.

Recommended Videos

Tony Hinchcliffe, a roast comedian, made gross comments about immigrants. He described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” Hinchcliffe defended himself by reiterating that the comment on Puerto Rico was just a joke. Meanwhile, other Republicans like Peter Navarro called Hinchcliffe “tone deaf.” Several other Republicans have expressed condemnation for the racist comments in the rally.

While Republicans expressed disgust, Trump ignored the backlash and opted to praise his event. He says that “there’s never been an event so beautiful” as the Madison Square Garden event. He further described it as “an absolute lovefest,” claiming that he was honored to be involved in it. How racism and “lovefest’ can be in one sentence isn’t just a mystery—it’s impossible. Despite Trump’s celebration of the event, Latinos didn’t take the event as a “lovefest” at all.

To make matters worse, JD Vance merely the comments from Hinchcliffe. Despite claiming not to have heard the joke at all, he told people to “stop getting so offended.” Vance made it seem like an issue of cancel culture, but he might sing a different tune depending on this election’s results.

Losing Latino votes

The least that Donald Trump could do is denounce Hinchcliffe’s comments. Not just his comments on Puerto Rico, but Hinchcliffe’s entire set. The opening jokes insulted not just Puerto Rico but also black, Jewish, and Arab people—these are demographics Trump is attempting to court.

In addition, Trump’s treatment of Puerto Ricans during Hurricane Maria has been brought up. Trump infamously threw paper towels into the crowd of devastated Puerto Ricans, who were in need of relief. Understandably, Puerto Ricans have been reacting in outrage to the comments made in the Madison Square Garden rally. While Trump believes that he’s made progress with Latino men, the comments from Hinchcliffe have reversed Trump’s effort.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy