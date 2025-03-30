Hillary Clinton slams ‘dumb’ Trump administration over Signal scandal

While the Trump administration has often prided itself on “unconventional” methods, letting military secrets slip in a messaging app is taking that too far. Thankfully, Hillary Clinton delivered the mic-drop moment we all needed in her latest op-ed for The New York Times.

March 24, 2025, has gone down as another blunder-filled day for the Trump administration, as the United States faced a shocking breach of national security. Confidential information about impending military operations was leaked—not by hackers or spies, but via a group chat on the Signal messaging app. Yes, you read that right: a group chat. And who’s to blame for this amateur-hour debacle? None other than the very officials tasked with managing the affairs of one of the most powerful nations on Earth.

The Atlantic published a partially redacted transcript of the leaked chats, revealing crucial details about upcoming airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen. Among the sensitive tidbits shared were the types of aircraft and missiles involved, along with the launch and attack times. But the blunders didn’t stop there. In a shocking lapse, the CIA director himself dropped the name of an active undercover female CIA officer into the chat. In short, it was practically a blueprint for the operation handed out on a digital platter.

Trump hasn’t let Hillary Clinton off the hook for her infamous email scandal, but she’s now rightfully getting back at him

Former Secretary of State and Trump’s perennial nemesis, Hillary Clinton, recently took to the pages of The New York Times to deliver a scathing critique of the President’s reckless incompetence that paved the way for the latest national security debacle. Clinton didn’t miss the opportunity to highlight the irony of the Trump administration’s blunders after years of berating her over her emails. She wrote:

“It’s not the hypocrisy that bothers me; it’s the stupidity. We’re all shocked—shocked!—that President Trump and his team don’t actually care about protecting classified information or federal record retention laws. But we knew that already. What’s much worse is that top Trump administration officials put our troops in jeopardy by sharing military plans on a commercial messaging app and unwittingly invited a journalist into the chat. That’s dangerous. And it’s just dumb.”

Labeling the fiasco “the latest in a string of self-inflicted wounds by the new administration,” Hillary Clinton didn’t hold back as she dissected Trump’s failures in her op-ed. She took aim at the recent federal worker layoffs under his watch, which have teetered Washington, D.C., on the edge of a recession. As if that wasn’t enough, Clinton laid bare the President’s haphazard policies and reckless decision-making during a time when global politics demand anything but amateur hour. She continued,

“Firing hundreds of federal workers charged with protecting our nation’s nuclear weapons is also dumb. So is shutting down efforts to fight pandemics just as a deadly Ebola outbreak is spreading in Africa. It makes no sense to purge talented generals, diplomats, and spies at a time when rivals like China and Russia are trying to expand their global reach.”

Trump has long wielded Clinton’s email controversy as a political cudgel, criticizing her use of a private server for official communications instead of the State Department’s federal servers. Yet, in the wake of the Signal debacle, the Trump administration remains stubbornly fixated on deflecting blame by intensifying their attacks on Clinton’s emails.

Instead of owning up to the national security risk they’ve caused, they’re doubling down on their narrative—choosing finger-pointing over accountability and leaving the nation to question where their priorities truly lie.

