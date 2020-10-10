comScore

After 4 Years, the Trump Campaign Is Still Harping on About Hillary’s Emails

They know they're running against Joe Biden, right?

By Chelsea SteinerOct 10th, 2020, 1:03 pm

As the Trump campaign struggles to regain footing, they’ve gone back to a familiar well: Hillary Clinton’s emails. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced he would be releasing more of Clinton’s emails in the coming days. Clinton is, of course, a private citizen at this point, and hasn’t run for the presidency in four years, but that won’t stop Trump’s team from attempting to villainize her in the final days of the campaign.

Pompeo added, “We’re going to get all this information out so the American people can see it. You’ll remember there was classified information on a private server, should have never been there, Hillary Clinton should never have done that, that was unacceptable behavior,”.

Pompeo’s move is a blatant appeal to Donald Trump’s ego. Trump appeared on Fox News Thursday to complain about the democrats, his campaign, and his imagined battle against Clinton and the Obamas. Trump even lambasted Pompeo over his perceived inaction on the emails saying, “She said she had 33,000 e-mails, … They’re in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo is unable to get them out, which is very sad actually. I’m — I’m not happy about him for that, that reason. He was unable to get — I don’t know why. You’re running the State Department and you get them out. But they’re in the State Department.”

The State department has already investigated Clinton’s email server, and found no “persuasive evidence” of wrong-doing. Other Trump cronies have tried to smear Clinton as well, including Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and Attorney General Bill Barr. Ratcliffe even declassified unverified Russian intelligence about the Clintons, and was widely criticized for his blatantly partisan efforts.

Trump’s team is trying to attack Clinton solely to please Trump and to relive their success in the 2016 campaign. But Clinton isn’t running for president, Joe Biden is. And no one besides Trump and his acolytes gives a crap about Clinton’s emails. Many took to Twitter to call Pompeo’s move what it was: blantantly partisan political BS. The desperation is palpable.

Hillary herself summed the situation up in a clever tweet:

(via CNN, featured image: screencap/Hulu)

